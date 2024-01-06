Jujutsu Kaisen’s Next Season Is A Bloody Tournament Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen wrapped up earlier this week after a long and fairly grim season. You won’t be surprised to learn that it’s got another season in the works, once again courtesy of MAPPA

Following the finale for season two, MAPPA put out a teaser video teasing a showdown between sereis lead Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu, who longtime fans will recall as the lead of last year’s pretty sweet movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It might help to rewatch that to refamiliarize yourself with Yuta, but basically, he’s a distant relative of Gojo and can copy the techniques of other Sorcerers, which has earned him a reputation as a pretty powerful Sorcerer in his own right.

TV アニメ『呪術廻戦』続編「死滅回游」制作決定映像

Season three will pick up basically right where the previous season left off, with Yuta—who’s returning to Japan after being abroad for so long—being tasked with killing Yuji following Sukuna’s rampage during the Shibuya Incident. But it’s not long before the duo and other surviving characters from the last season are pulled into the Culling Game, a battle royale where all players earn points by killing other players using jujutsu sorcery. It’s the series’ stab at a tournament arc, and like all spins on that shonen staple, it means a variety of new characters are going to be introduced with their own odd set of powers. The Culling Game stands as the longest manga thus far at 63 chapters, and it’s likely that season three will encompass that and fold in the preceding arcs for Itadori’s extermination and preparation for the Culling Game to begin with.

At the time of writing, a release window for Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season hasn’t been revealed. The first two seasons and Kaisen 0 are available in full over on Crunchryoll.