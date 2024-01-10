Kotaku Asks: What Do You Want To See In The Mandalorian And Grogu?

As announced on January 9, another Star Wars film is on the way, one based on The Mandalorian’s dynamic duo: Din “the Mandalorian” Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, who is not baby Yoda. Titled The Mandalorian And Grogu, it will be directed by Jon Favreau, who helped create the popular Disney+ series upon which it’s based. The project goes into production this year, and the story will likely take place after the events of the third season of the Disney+ show.

So, with no release date and a bunch of time on our hands, we here at Kotaku wanted to toss a question to you, dear readers: What do you want to see from this upcoming film?

The Pedro Pascal-led space Western was a smash hit on the Disney streaming platform, garnering billions of minutes of watch time across three seasons. This last season, which many believe wasted one of its main character’s potential, wrapped up in April 2023. Favreau said in early 2023 that there was no ending in sight for the television series, confirming that the fourth season was already written. What we don’t know is if that season has been converted into a movie, or if we’ll get both a new season of The Mandalorian and a feature film.

With Favreau at the helm—and he, Kathleen Kennedy (Andor,

Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dave Filoni (Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett) all producing—what do you think The Mandalorian And Grogu will look like in the theaters? Many believe that this is teeing up Star Wars for an Avengers-like gathering of major characters like Ahsoka, Din, Bo-Katan Kryze, Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Boba Fett, and more, who will combine forces to fight the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn. Or maybe, the film will unpack the bizarre religion of which Din is a member. What cameos will The Mandalorian and Grogu feature? Who will they de-age this time? Will Pedro Pascal take his helmet off again? Will Grogu stay baby?

Share your wildest Star Wars/The Mandalorian and Grogu theories below.