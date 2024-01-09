New Star Wars Film, The Mandalorian And Grogu, Announced

Lucasfilm has revealed yet another new Star Wars film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, based on the massively successful Disney+ series starring Pedro Pascal.

Announced Tuesday via the official Star Wars website, this upcoming movie, which will seemingly take place after the events of The Mandalorian’s third season, enters production later this year. It will be directed by Jon Favreau, who helped create the show that introduced the popular bounty hunter and his Baby Yoda friend (whose real name is Grogu, not Baby Yoda). Lucasfilm has not shared a release date at this time.

The Mandalorian and Grogu are headed to the big screen. Directed by Jon Favreau, and produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian & Grogu will go into production later this year. This is the Way.https://t.co/LMRjrje9Dw pic.twitter.com/mLYSmUaV2k — Star Wars (@starwars) January 9, 2024

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” said Favreau. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” added Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm.

Lucasfilm also confirmed that The Mandalorian and Grogu is not replacing any of the three upcoming Star Wars films announced back in April 2023 at Star Wars Celebration, including one that will see Daisey Ridley return as Rey and chronicle her journey to rebuild a new Jedi Order.

“The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, including films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni,” Lucasfilm explained in the short news post announced the latest film.

Also buried in this tiny post is the official confirmation that, yes, we are getting a second season of Ahsoka led by Dave Filoni. Between producing this new Mando film, leading Ahsoka season 2, and directing his own Star Wars movie set in the New Republic era of the franchise, he’s one busy guy.

Neither The Mandalorian and Grogu nor Ahsoka season 2 currently have release dates.