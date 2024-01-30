Pokimane Leaves Twitch After A Decade With The Streaming Platform

One of Twitch’s most popular ladies won’t be streaming on the platform where she first became a star anymore. Calling it “the end of an era, Imane “Pokimane” Anys announced her departure from the Amazon-owned site in an X/Twitter post on January 30. Accompanying the tweet was an official promotional image of the Twitch app featuring her face, an indication of just how closely she’s been associated with the site in the past.

Pokimane has been streaming since at least 2012. She officially created her Twitch channel in 2014 and in the decade since, she’s amassed some 9.3 million followers. Her personality is effervescent and she’s known for her sense of humour. Her tenure on the platform has not been without controversy, of course; in November of 2023 she embarked on a cookie apology tour after calling one viewer who complained about the price of a snack she had launched a “broke boy.” Still, Pokimane has grown to become one of the faces of Twitch. Now, though, she’s saying her goodbyes and departing.

the end of an era twitch has been my home for a decade.. but it’s time to say thank you for all the memories and love during my League, Fortnite, & Among us days 💜 pic.twitter.com/S8FMp6G3I8 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 30, 2024

“Twitch has been my home for a decade,” Pokémon said. “But it’s time to say thank you for all the memories and love during my League, Fortnite, & Among Us days.”

The Amazon-owned company hopped into Pokimane’s mentions to congratulate her on the “incredible journey” she’s had these last 10 years, saying everyone’s proud of everything she’s accomplished thus far while looking forward to seeing what she does next in her livestreaming career. It’s unclear where she’ll end up right now. If she decides to continue livestreaming, there are plenty of options under the broadcasting sun, including Facebook, Kick (next to Amouranth and xQc), and YouTube (where Ludwig currently streams).

Kotaku has reached out to Pokimane for comment.

We’ve had hints that this was coming for a little over a year now. Back in September 2022, Pokimane said that Twitch wasn’t “creatively fulfilling” anymore, specifying that her intention was to stream less and use other platforms—like Instagram and TikTok—more. It seems she’s making good on this intention, as she hasn’t streamed on Twitch in about four days, but has been more active on other social channels.