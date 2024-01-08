Sea Of Thieves Could Become First Xbox Exclusive Ported To PlayStation, Says New Report

It turns out Hi-Fi Rush may not have been the only Xbox exclusive eyed for a move to a competing platform. New reporting indicates Xbox has at least considered a PlayStation port of its Game Pass mainstay Sea of Thieves.

According to new reporting from Stephen Axios over at Game File, an unnamed source says that Xbox was looking into what it would need to do to port the popular pirate game to PlayStation. This is significant because, while it would not be the first time Xbox has ported first-party games to other platforms, it would be the first time it has ported a first-party title to PlayStation. Totilo says that although he’d only heard about Sea of Thieves potentially making a jump to PlayStation, other sources like Jeff Grubb on Game Mess Morning had reported hearing about a Switch version as well.

Previous first-party ports have included Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the WIll o the Wisps, both of which made their way to Switch. Minecraft, a game that Xbox acquired and made a first-party title, was already on just about every platform known to man by the time Xbox finalised its purchase.

For years, interested players have asked if Sea of Thieves would ever make the leap to other platforms. It’s been a difficult year for the sandbox pirate game, where development on projects like the recent Secret of Monkey Island campaign took significant resources away from the sandbox mode and seasonal content, it would make sense that Xbox would look for ways to expand the game’s player base.

Totilo says that Xbox declined to comment on any of his questions. For now, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.