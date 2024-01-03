The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies On Netflix That Aren’t Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder’s homage-a-thon Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire came out with a bang for Netflix, but as of today it’s barely clinging to the streamer’s top 10. If you’ve been holding out on watching (maybe you’re waiting for a binge when Part Two: The Scargiver releases April 19?), here are 10 other Netflix sci-fi selections to consider.

This story originally appeared on Gizmodo.

In the Shadow of the Moon

In the Shadow of the Moon | Official Trailer | Netflix

This 2019 release from Jim Mickle (Sweet Tooth) imagines a most unusual serial killer case, in which a mysterious figure emerges every nine years to infect victims with a strange illness, then promptly vanishes until the next cycle begins—confounding a cop (Boyd Holbrook) who become obsessed with the case as time passes. io9’s review dubbed it “Zodiac meets Terminator.” Watch on Netflix.

The Wandering Earth

The Wandering Earth | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

This 2019 Chinese blockbuster imagines a surprisingly near future in which Earth, having been artificially shifted out of orbit to avoid being engulfed by the sun, is now on a collision course with Jupiter. Unlikely heroes—both in space and in the now-frozen planet’s underground cities—mobilize to help save what remains of humanity. Watch on Netflix.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch | Featurette: Consumer [HD] | Netflix

Even if you’ve already watched this 2018 feature-length Black Mirror installment, a 1980s-set thriller about a video game designer, its interactive format means making different choices along the way can completely alter your viewing experience. Watch on Netflix.

They Cloned Tyrone

They Cloned Tyrone | Official Trailer | Netflix

A killer cast (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx), stylish vibes, and a clever mystery premise landed They Cloned Tyrone a spot on io9’s list of “the best movies you might have missed in 2023.” Watch on Netflix.

Sleight

Sleight Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers

Netflix’s own description of this 2016 release—“Struggling to raise his little sister on his own, a young street magician turns to drug dealing, unaware of how ruthless his supplier can be”—downplays the weird-science plot element that gives Sleight its superhero edge. Watch on Netflix.

The Meg 2: The Trench

MEG 2: THE TRENCH – OFFICIAL TRAILER

While not quite as fun as the first Meg (really, what movie is?), this is still a movie about an ancient, ridiculously oversized shark—the kind of creature-feature silliness the world can always use more of. Plus, the fact that Netflix has The Trench means you can rewind the scene in which Jason Statham kicks that toothy villain in the face as often as you want. Watch on Netflix.

Don’t Look Up

DON’T LOOK UP | Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence | Official Trailer | Netflix

What if a cosmic catastrophe was headed straight for Earth—and nobody, aside from a pair of nerdy outsiders—bothered to care? This 2021 release starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (and several other recognizable stars) leans into its metaphors rather vigorously, but it does so with its sense of humor intact. Watch on Netflix.

The One

The One (2001) – Movie Trailer – Far East Films

Toss all logic aside and watch this 2001 howler in which a good-guy cop (Jet Li) must fight an evil version of himself who’s been hopscotching across the multiverse, killing off all the Jet Lis in a bid to achieve super-powered supremacy. Watch on Netflix.

65

65 – Official Trailer (HD)

Somehow, this recent release with a seemingly star-spangled premise—Adam Driver as a crash-landed astrounaut, facing off with a bunch of angry dinosaurs!—was a critical and commercial failure. Is 2023’s discarded dino-trash destined for cult movie redemption? Watch on Netflix and decide.

Dune

Dune Official Trailer

Come on—they’ve got Dune! Dune!! Watch on Netflix.