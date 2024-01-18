Troy Baker Is The Voice Of Indiana Jones In The Great Circle

Troy Baker, the voice behind Joel from The Last of Us and a myriad of other video game characters from the past two decades, officially has a new starring role to add to his filmography. After finally unveilingthe long-awaited Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at the Xbox Developer Direct, MachineGames announced Baker will be putting on his best Harrison Ford impression when the game comes to PC and Xbox Series X/S later this year.

Troy Baker is playing Indiana Jones in the Great Circle. pic.twitter.com/6SDladjtHz — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) January 18, 2024

In a statement issued to Entertainment Weekly, MachineGames’ Co-founder and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Lead Game Designer praised Baker’s performance, saying, “He really brings forward that charm and sense of humor in such a good way. He’s also a very big Indiana Jones fan, which is super cool. So he’s also very invested in the game.”

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle takes place between the movies Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, so even in a world in which original actor Harrison Ford had any interest in voicing a character in a video game, it’s probably out of the 81-year-old actor’s wheelhouse to play a character in his 40s. And while we’ve only heard brief snippets of Indy in The Great Circle, Baker does seem to be putting his whole Indussy into the role, even if his ubiquity means it’s impossible not to hear him being, well, him.

Editor’s note: My two cents here — I actually thought Baker’s Ford impression was pretty strong. I didn’t immediately pick him, and as a lifelong animation and VO nerd, I’ve developed a weird ear for that sort of thing. So, props to Baker where it’s due. You fooled my ear. — David.

After two years of teases, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S later this year. It will also come to Game Pass at launch. While the game is exclusive to Xbox and PC, it was revealed last year during Xbox’s court case against the FTC that the game was initially meant to launch on other platforms prior to Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda.