When To See January’s Xbox Developer Direct In Australian Times

Xbox will bring back its Developer Direct showcase later this month, and we’ve got kick off times across every Australian timezone. The show will reportedly deliver the first look at Machinesgames’ Indiana Jones game in action. This is in addition to fresh footage of other games in production under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella, including Obsidian’s Avowed, Oxide Games’ Ara: History Untold, and Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

After the Developer Direct concludes, Zenimax Online Studios will then hold a showcase of its own, regarding everything coming to The Elder Scrolls Online in 2024. If you’re interested in the long-running TES MMO and where it’s headed, stick around after the show.

It’s been about a year since Xbox dropped one of these broadcasts and the last time it did, it announced Hi-Fi Rush as a day-of Game Pass shadow drop. Will we get another this time around? Time’s gonna tell, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see it happen.

One thing that Xbox has been crystal clear on: the Developer Direct will feature no games or updates around Activision Blizzard titles. Our expectation is that Xbox will want to reserve those updates for a showcase of their own.

Here’s where to see the whole Xbox Developer Direct in Australian and New Zealand timezones. If you aren’t keen to get up early, which is entirely understandable, you’ll be able to catch the whole thing on VOD via the Xbox Youtube channel.

Australian And New Zealand Start Times For January’s Xbox Developer Direct

ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS

7:00 AM AEDT

Friday, January 19

QLD

6:00 AM AEST

Friday, January 19

SA

6:30 AM ACDT

Friday, January 19

NT

5:30 AM ACST

Friday, January 19

WA

4:00 AM AWST

Friday, January 19

NZ

9:00 AM NZDT

Friday, January 19