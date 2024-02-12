Drag Her! Is A 2D Fighter With Drag Royalty And It’s Got Me Gagged

Have you ever wanted to play classic Street Fighter, but playing the same characters is getting old? What if you could play a 2D fighter featuring real-life drag royalty? Drag Her! might be right up your alley then, henny. Reading your opponents to filth is out; brawling in-game is in.

Drag Her! is described as a “fast, fabulous, and frenetic 2D fighter” that happens to feature iconic drag kings and queens like Alaska 5000 and Kim Chi from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Landon Cider from Call Me Mother. These real-life stars have gone digital as they duke it out to be crowned the one true Top in as camp a way as you would expect.

With a local versus mode, online multiplayer, arcade mode and an absolutely chaotic 4-player mode, Drag Her! brings all the glam, glitter, and dramatic smackdowns you could ask for. Each drag king and queen in the roster has their own unique arcade mode stories and a range of iconic stages to fight your way across with unique abilities to slay your enemies.

If you’re a fan of drag reality shows, Drag Her! has all the humour you’d expect from your favourites and then some. And, as it’s my favourite phrase and definitely one of the few warranted circumstances I can sneak it into an article – yes, they’re all serving cunt. Other big names coming to screens near you include Asia O’Hara, BenDeLaCreme, Laganja Estranja, and Manila Luzon. So all in all, it’s a pretty packed roster of drag kings and queens who’ve graced our TVs over the years, and it looks as chaotic and hilarious as you’d hope.

Drag Her! doesn’t have a confirmed release date just yet, but you can keep up to date on when the title will sissy that walk via developer Fighting Chance Games’ social media here. You can also wishlist the game on Steam here.

Are you keen to play Drag Her! when it launches? Let us know in the comments. Personally, after watching that trailer, I’m gagged.

If you’re fiending for more drag finery in the meantime, you can catch drag competition Call Me Mother from Valentine’s Day onwards on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION, which is streaming on 9Now (channels that our parent company and their parent company own, we must mention).

Image: Fighting Chance Games