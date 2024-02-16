Dune: Part Two Early Reviews Are Impossibly Positive

Dune: Part 2, the long-awaited follow-up to January’s erotic popcorn bucket, is less than two weeks from release. Among the most anticipated films of the year, Dune missed its original October bow because studios were trying to bankrupt writers and actors, forcing the film to compete in the shadow of Madame Web. But now that everyone has had a chance to see Zendaya’s Maschinenmensch cosplay and Anya Taylor Joy’s egg wrap, some critics have had the very enviable opportunity to see and react to the film, and boy, do they seem to like it.

We feel like we need to say this anytime we do one of these “social media reactions to a popular franchise entry,” but they tend to be quite hyperbolic. Just look at the response to that supposedly fuckable popcorn bucket last month. It happens every time without fail. A new thing comes out, and people rush to Twitter where they proclaim it the best movie and/or sexiest popcorn bucket of all time. Whether it be a Fleshlight snack receptacle or a $US200 million blockbuster sequel, The A.V. Club wants to temper expectations because some of these reactions literally call Dune: Part Two “the BEST film ever.” Atom Reviews wasn’t alone in its enthusiasm. The reactions culled from Twitter can be effusive to a fault, perhaps promising something no movie can deliver. Nevertheless, we’re not the only ones curious about the initial feelings on this supposed juggernaut. We must not fear the hype. Fear is the mind-killer.

So, without further ado, go ahead and take the Gom Jabbar test of hyperbole and get psyched for Dune: Part Two.

#DUNEPartTwo is a monumental cinematic achievement. Greater than Part I on a narrative, technical, & thematic level, Villeneuve delivers with grander ambition aided by an extraordinary, morally complex performance from Timothee Chalamet The first MUST SEE blockbuster of the year pic.twitter.com/jVEkDQsS74 — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) February 15, 2024

Dare I say it’s a perfect film. Better than the first one. All the character build-up, storyline, & worldbuilding massively pays off in the third act. A third act that left me speechless and in awe. Yeah, I loved it. #Dune2 #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/1ga8Oi6StG — Rosa Parra (@rosasreviews) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is not only Denis’s magnum opus; it’s the definitive sci-fi epic of a generation. A tragic tale of blind fanaticism & corruption. A spectacular, soulful, awe-inspiring masterclass of aesthetics & mood beautifully echoing Paul’s turbulent journey. Left me speechless! pic.twitter.com/Vw61IKIGWr — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) February 15, 2024

In a shock to no one, I absolutely loved #Dune2. Incredible filmmaking. Brilliant score. Entire cast was excellent. My only complaint was I wish it was longer. Not joking around. The movie is 2hr and 40 min(?) and I would have been happy to watch another hour. pic.twitter.com/6PZmfQTEAH — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 15, 2024

Having watched #DunePartTwo, I can say I have ridden a sandworm. It’s a magical experience, and the faithful adaptation fans have been waiting for (albeit w/ some smart changes). A fascinating examination of zealotry & postcolonial politics wrapped in a breathtaking blockbuster. pic.twitter.com/pCWqBCbtNb — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is a giant epic, a masterclass of crafts from Greig Fraser’s exceptional photography to Patrice Vermette’s magnificent world building. Denis Villeneuve has delivered his magnus opus directing one of the best sci-fi films for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/Vvfs8YeFIi — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is GLORIOUS. A cinematic masterpiece in all its splendor. Villeneuve has outdone himself. Even better than Part One. More action-based, thus more epic, breathtaking moments. Truly delivers chills. The production & filmmaking are god tier. Give me Part 3. @dunemovie pic.twitter.com/DhajTouLab — Fico Cangiano (@FicoCangiano) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo REVIEW: MASTERPIECE EPIC!! Perfection. Surpasses Dark Knight & Empire Strikes Back. Stunning imagery, sweeping score, beautiful action & a holy war climax that entices every hole. Not just another sequel, it’s the BEST film ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next. pic.twitter.com/YfCka1uHy8 — Atom (@theatomreview) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is a cinematic epic from director Denis Villenueve. Timothee Chalamet shows us why he’s Muad’Dib, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha is menacing. I enjoyed the first film, but this takes it to a whole new level. Also, watch this in Dolby Atmos – it shook the theater! pic.twitter.com/318duAaLDL — John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is one of my most anticipated movies of 2024. It exceeded my expectation. A masterpiece! Sound design and cinematography is incredible. I can’t get over how talented Timothee Chalamet is. The action sequences are epic and loud. Must be experienced in the theaters. pic.twitter.com/okdQ8kfEFg — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) February 15, 2024

Liked #DunePartTwo FAR more than one. Thrilling and gorgeously filmed in equal measure. Austin Butler is the MVP alongside Rebecca Ferguson (again). Kudos on embracing the weirdness. I still don’t love this franchise but keen to see where it goes. pic.twitter.com/nCHQU4CfBO — Kristen Lopez (@kristenlopez88) February 15, 2024

#DunePartTwo is an audio/visual triumph on par with (relatively speaking) ‘John Wick 4’ or ‘Avatar 2’. Strong performances, some clever action beats but, like DUNE 1, it’s a 2.5-hour film that mostly runs out of story at the 90-minute mark and jogs in place til the climax. pic.twitter.com/lNBjHDL0l1 — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) February 15, 2024

Dune: Part Two opens on March 1.

This story originally appeared on The A.V. Club.