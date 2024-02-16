Dune: Part Two Early Reviews Are Impossibly Positive

Dune: Part 2, the long-awaited follow-up to January’s erotic popcorn bucket, is less than two weeks from release. Among the most anticipated films of the year, Dune missed its original October bow because studios were trying to bankrupt writers and actors, forcing the film to compete in the shadow of Madame Web. But now that everyone has had a chance to see Zendaya’s Maschinenmensch cosplay and Anya Taylor Joy’s egg wrap, some critics have had the very enviable opportunity to see and react to the film, and boy, do they seem to like it.
We feel like we need to say this anytime we do one of these “social media reactions to a popular franchise entry,” but they tend to be quite hyperbolic. Just look at the response to that supposedly fuckable popcorn bucket last month. It happens every time without fail. A new thing comes out, and people rush to Twitter where they proclaim it the best movie and/or sexiest popcorn bucket of all time. Whether it be a Fleshlight snack receptacle or a $US200 million blockbuster sequel, The A.V. Club wants to temper expectations because some of these reactions literally call Dune: Part Two “the BEST film ever.” Atom Reviews wasn’t alone in its enthusiasm. The reactions culled from Twitter can be effusive to a fault, perhaps promising something no movie can deliver. Nevertheless, we’re not the only ones curious about the initial feelings on this supposed juggernaut. We must not fear the hype. Fear is the mind-killer.
So, without further ado, go ahead and take the Gom Jabbar test of hyperbole and get psyched for Dune: Part Two.
Dune: Part Two opens on March 1.
