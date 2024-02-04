5 Major Games You Can Play On Your iPhone 15 Pro

When the iPhone 15 was revealed last year one of the major advancements in the Pro edition was its capabilities to play AAA games. Apple’s A17 bionic chip has a 6-core GPU that makes it more powerful than ever, and capable of playing major video games all in the palm of your hand.

Apple announced a handful of major games that the iPhone 15 Pro is capable of running, including the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which we’re still waiting to see. However, there are a number of video games you can play on your iPhone 15 Pro right now and we’ve highlighted some of our favourites below.

Best major video games you can play on iPhone

Resident Evil 4

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4 debuted to stunning reviews last year and is one of the major games available on the iPhone 15 Pro. Is it the ideal way to play the classic horror game? Probably not, but it’s a great option for those who want to game on the go or not fork out for an entire PC or console.

However, IGN’s review notes that the touchscreen controls aren’t ideal, meaning you might want to pick up a controller accessory for your phone before playing.

Death Stranding

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is the latest AAA game to announce its availability on iPhone 15 Pro. The game will be available from January 30, 2024, and puts the groundbreaking world of Hideo Kojima’s weird and wonderful sci-fi story onto a small screen. The director’s cut also offers new locations, expanded story missions and new assets for the main character, Sam. The open-world game is large, however, so be sure to clear some space on your iPhone first.

Alien Isolation

The iPhone version of Creative Assembly’s horror-survival game offers full touchscreen and controller support. Given that it’s based on the terrifying hit franchise, Alien, the fact that Isolation can be tucked into a small screen is a pro and a con. It’s good for any anxious gamers out there, but less immersive for those who want the full horror experience.

GTA: The Trilogy

We’ve still got a while to wait for Rockstar Games’ GTA VI, but in the meantime, you can relive the good old days with Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, GTA: Vice City and GTA: III on iPhone, which you can bundle the three games in the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy package.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic I & II

The Star Wars KOTOR remake may be on ice right now, but the original games are still playable on your iPhone 15. According to user reviews, the experience is almost identical to playing it on a desktop all those years ago, so this is ideal for any nostalgic Star Wars fans out there and its availability on iPhone makes it easy to jump in an re-experience the beloved game.

