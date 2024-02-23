New Kojima Disney Doc Is Shorter Than MGS4’s Longest Cutscene

Announced and premiered last year, Connecting Worlds—the documentary about famed game director Hideo Kojima—is now available on Disney+ for everyone to watch. And while it might only appeal to Kojima super fans, it’s at least not very long, clocking in at a cool 60 minutes, or about 11 minutes less than the famous video game auteur’s longest cutscene.

Produced by PlayStation Studios and Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds is primarily a documentary about the early life of the Metal Gear Solid creator, and also a look into how he’s making games now at his independent studio. As former Kotaku writer Ashley Bardhan wrote in 2023:

“It avoids the topic of Konami (which Kojima left behind after three decades, establishing both his career and cementing a somewhat angsty reputation) altogether and spends the majority of its runtime on cherry-picked moments from Death Stranding’s production.”

Ironically, for a man who is famous for creating games that tend to include very long cutscenes, the movie documentary (which to be clear, he didn’t direct or edit) clocks in at just 60 minutes according to Disney+. If a movie about Kojima is just another one of his infamous cutscenes, where does it land compared to some of his biggest and longest ones? Well, near the top but not at the top.

Kojima’s longest cutscene can be found in Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots. At one point near the end of the game, a series of cutscenes with no gameplay between them begins and goes on for 71 minutes. I remember putting my controller down and, about halfway through, forgetting I was even playing a game.

Some other long cutscenes that are technically shorter than his new documentary include the nearly 30-minute-long ending to Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and another half-hour ending cutscene in Death Stranding. The dude wasn’t kidding when he put in his Twitter bio that “70% of my body is made of movies.”

Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds is now available on Disney+.