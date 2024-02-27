Pedro Pascal Was Not Ready For His Last Of Us Award Win

HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us took home two big awards at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards out of its four nominations. One was for the series’ stunt actors, who won the award for Outstanding Performance By a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series. The other one, which you may have seen circulating on social media, was lead actor Pedro Pascal winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of video games’ favorite sad dad, Joel Miller.

Pascal seemed surprised by his win, saying it was “wrong for a number of reasons” at the beginning of his acceptance speech. He then admitted he was a “little drunk” and thought he could drink because he didn’t expect to win. But he went on to thank a number of people, including showrunners Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog president Neil Druckmann, before saying “I’m gonna have a panic attack and leave” and exiting the stage with the trophy in hand.

“I’m a little drunk!” – #TheLastofUs star Pedro Pascal wins Male Actor in a Drama Series at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/XVFt46lHmu — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2024

That’s all very sweet, and congrats to Pascal on the win. What I cannot unsee right now is that our Last of Us lead is wearing his hair a little longer at the awards ceremony. The Last of Us started shooting its second season, which will cover at least some of the events of The Last of Us Part II, earlier in February. In the sequel, Joel has a much shaggier hairstyle than he did in the original game, and it looks like Pascal might be committing to that.

The Last of Us had two other nominations at the SAG Awards, with Bella Ramsey up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for their performance as Ellie, and the show’s ensemble cast up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. They lost to The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki and the Succession cast, respectively.

With production for season two underway, The Last of Us has announced casting for several key characters, including Abby, Dina, and Jesse.