Persona 3 Reload Leaks Reveal ‘The Answer’ May Be Coming After All

Persona 3 Reload, the much anticipated remake of the 2006 Atlus classic, isn’t even out yet but rumours are already swirling about plans for DLC. According to notable leakers in the Atlus community, Persona 3 Reload will be getting a number of post-release expansions that might fix one of the biggest complaints about the remake. But they will come at a price.

Notable leaker Midori — MbKKssTBhz5 on Twitter — posted on social media that Persona 3 Reload will be receiving The Answer as DLC “within the fiscal year” but does not specify if that’s FY 2024 or 2025. The Answer is the epilogue to Persona 3 that was previously exclusive to the FES release of the game. Midori previously leaked the existence of Persona 3 Reload before its official reveal in addition to other Sega-related leaks. If accurate, the inclusion of The Answer as DLC is something of a glass half-full glass, half-empty situation for fans. The appeal of a Persona 3 remake has always been that it could offer a truly definitive version of one of Atlus’ best titles.

Kotaku has reached out to Atlus for comment.

With three different iterations of Persona 3 — now four counting Reload — there is plenty of version-exclusive content scattered across the different releases that makes experiencing all of Persona 3 at once nearly impossible. Notably, both The Answer and Persona 3 Portable’s female protagonist route are exclusive to their respective versions, meaning fans have to pick and choose what content they want to experience while playing Persona 3. But Reload isn’t quite the definitive remake fans have wished for, as the developers have been adamant the remake is a reimagining of the original release, meaning The Answer and female protagonist aren’t a part of Reload. It’s important to note that features in Reload, like social links for male party members and Aigis, were not available in the original game’s release and are pulled from Portable and FES respectively.

Midori’s leaks seem to reveal that fans will get access to The Answer in the near future. But charging for content that could have helped alleviate some of the few complaints fans have had about Persona 3 Reload leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. And while The Answer may be coming, Midori also alleges that there are still no plans to add the female protagonist route to Reload. The Persona Team’s Production Manager Kazuhisa Wada also recently stated in an interview with Gamerwk, translated by Persona Central, that the team is “not considering a revision like with Persona 5 to Persona 5 Royal.” Meaning that with all the modern updates Reload has, it may still fall short of being the definitive version of Persona 3 that the game so desperately needs.