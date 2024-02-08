Leaker Suggests Switch 2 Getting Persona And More Sega Games

A week after Persona 3 Reload’s launch, industry scuttlebutt suggests the remake, and several other Atlus and Sega games, may be in development for the heavily rumoured Nintendo Switch 2. But that’s not the most interesting tea. The source also claims that long-time fans who have never been able to play the original Persona or the Persona 2 duology may get to try spruced-up versions on Nintendo’s next console.

These rumours come from leaker Midori (@MbKKssTBhz5), who has previously leaked details about Persona 3 Reload and claims that Sega plans to release the original game’s playable epilogue, The Answer, as DLC. Midori now states that Sega and Atlus will be revealing several of their games on the Switch successor at this year’s Tokyo Game Show. Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor: ReFantazio will supposedly be among them, alongside new Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi games.

In the midst of all this Switch 2 talk, Midori has also claimed that remakes of the original Persona, the Persona 2 duology, and Persona 4 are in the works at Atlus, but not all will be in the same style as Reload. There’s no information yet on possible release windows, reveals, or platforms, but if Sega and Atlus was planning to bring the first two Persona games to modern systems, that would be a big win for fans who haven’t been able to play those older games.

These days, the easiest way to play either game is on a PlayStation Portable or Vita through backwards compatibility. Even then, Persona 2: Eternal Punishment, the second game in the Persona 2 story, is only available as a PlayStation classic outside of Japan. The game was remade for the PSP in its home territory, but that updated version was never released in other countries due to what Atlus describes as “unusual circumstances.”

These games have gotten so difficult to play that a lot of Persona fans have never actually gotten around to them. This hasn’t been helped by Atlus’ hesitance to acknowledge either game, which may be because they’re very different from what’s considered the “modern” Persona trilogy. Specifically, they lack the social elements that have become synonymous with the series, but still hold a special place in many hardcore fans’ hearts.

Right now, the Switch 2 is just a series of rumours from different sources, but all signs point to a 2024 launch.