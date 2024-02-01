PSA: Don’t Use This Palworld Item (For Now)

As an expansive survival game, Palworld has a variety of stats you can increase as you level up, leading to different strengths and weaknesses over the course of your character’s life. As is customary for many games like this, you can usually alter, or “respec,” these stats later on. Palworld lets you do this by way of “Memory Wiping Medicine,” which you can craft with the right items.

At the time of this writing, however, it’s best to hold off on using this item as it will negatively impact your character’s catch rate. The developer, Pocketpair, has acknowledged the bug and a fix is expected in the future.

Crafting the memory wiping medicine

Once it’s fixed, Memory Wiping Medicine will be a great way to restructure your character if you find that early leveling decisions didn’t really work out for you.

To craft Memory Wiping Medicine, you’ll need the following items in addition to an Electric Medicine Workbench and a Power Generator:

99 Beautiful Flower (dropped by Lyleen, Petallia, Ribbuny, Special Flower Gumoss, Wumpo, Wumpo Botan)

50 Horn (dropped by Arsox, Caprity, Eikthyrdeer, Eikthyrdeer Terra, Fenglope, Incineram, Incineram Noct, Reindrix, and Univolt)

50 Bone (dropped by Anubis, Bushi, Cawgnito, Gorirat, Loupmoon, Maraith, Rushoar, Vanwyrm, Vanwrym Cyst, Verdash, and Vixy)

Pal Fluids (dropped by Celaray, Fuack, Gobfin, Jormunitide, Kelpsea, Lyleen Noct, Pengullet, Surfent, Surfent Terra, Suzaku Aqwua, Teafant)

As stated before, while Memory Wiping Medicine is great in theory, it’s best to hold off on using it until a patch fixes the current issues with it.

Pocketpair acknowledges the issue with Palworld’s respect item

In a post on Discord, the developers acknowledged the issue with the Memory Wiping Medicine:

Currently, using the item [Memory Wiping Medicine] that resets the player’s status may reduce the player’s capture power and make it impossible to cover. We are currently investigating this issue, so we apologize for the inconvenience, but please refrain from using it until the investigation/correction is complete.

This guide will be updated once a patch arrives that fixes the Memory Wiping Medicine.