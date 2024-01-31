Palworld: How To Catch And Breed Anubis Fast

The Egyptian-themed Anubis, Pal number 100, is a popular catch in Palworld. Anubis has pretty incredible base attack stats, and can utilize powerful techniques like Sand and Stone Blast. With higher-level attacks like Ground Smash and Rock Lance, Anubis makes for a formidable threat—both for and against you. It’s also a handy Pal to have around your base with its Handiwork stat of level 4.

You can either breed or fight your way to getting hold of an Anubis. This guide will cover the basics when it comes to breeding and capturing the formidable Pal.

How to breed an Anubis

Kimpton’s breeding calculator lists a very large number of potential breeding pairs to produce an Anubis. The following Pal combinations are most likely to result in one:

Arsox + Pyrin

Caprity + Beakon

Eikthyrdeer + Beakon

Incineram + Surfent

Mossanda + Katress

Nitewing + Rayhound

Penking + Bushi

If you’re new to Pal breeding, see our guide on the basics of pairing up your Pals to produce more powerful spawn.

Where to find and fight Anubis

If you’re just looking to catch an Anubis out in the wild, get ready for a fight. A level 47 alpha boss, you’ll find it at coordinates -130 and -96 in the Twilight Dunes area.

Read More: Palworld Breeding Basics And Helpful Tools

As a Ground-type Pal, you’ll want to hit Anubis with Grass-type Pals, as well as making sure that you’re equipped with plenty of healing items for your Pals, and plenty of ammo for yourself.

Catching Anubis is also challenging. Be sure that you have several Legendary Spheres ready to go, and use them when Anubis has been dropped to near zero hit points.

Upon Abubis’ defeat, you can expect Bone, a Large Pal Soul, and an Innovative Technical Manual as possible drops.

With its excellent attack power and solid base utility, Anubis is easily a must-have for any aspiring Pal trainer. Have you taken on Anubis?