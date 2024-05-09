9 Met Gala 2024 Looks That Made Me Hear Final Boss Music

The Met Gala 2024 is here. The stars have made their way down the red carpet in boundary-pushing fashion to this year’s theme, “The Garden of Time.” While, as per, there’s plenty of straight-up ugly and boring fashion choices going down at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art today, there’s also a pretty hefty number of attendees donning fits that are befitting of the most formidable video game bosses.

All this got me thinking – which Met Gala 2024 attendees look like video game bosses? What would their ultimate abilities be? Would people fear them, or instead fall in love with them and write the most filthy fanfiction known to man?

Thus, I’ve trawled through the red carpet shots of all the attendees and collated a curated collection (much like the ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ collection this year’s theme stems from) of the Met Gala 2024 attendees that would go hard as video game boss battles. Enjoy.

Usher

Image: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

I mean, just look at him. The flowing cape, the dripping red rose, the brimmed leather hat – it’s all the trappings of a villain, part Count Dracula, part Tuxedo Mask. I think he’d have some sort of blood-themed ability, and the in-combat banter would probably be equal parts extremely threatening and lowkey kind of horny.

Barry Keoghan

Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The internet’s favourite little freak guy is serving Bloodborne realness on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet, and honestly? Good for him. Keoghan would either go fully into Eldritch horror powers territory as a video game boss, or a Peaky Blinders-style brawler with dirty tricks up his finely pressed and hemmed sleeve.

Cardi B

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

If in doubt at the Met Gala, just wear the largest outfit physically possible and it’ll probably look cool. Cardi B’s fit is giving final form boss battle at the very end of the game, where her powers have become almost too much for her mortal frame to handle and begin spilling out into the world around her. Without a doubt, she’d be using some sort of shadow-based magic to down her foes. I’d be parrying and rolling in this fight, that’s for sure.

Harris Reed

Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Be not afraid. Reed’s classical religious art vibes make me think of portrayals of terrifying thousand-eyed angels, or Warhammer 40K, maybe both. As a video game boss, Reed would probably use some form of divine powers, possibly in a twisted corruption of their original form. I’m feeling a fallen angel’s villain arc for this one.

Wisdom Kaye

Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Wisdom Kaye understood the Met Gala assignment of being bold – the fully red ensemble with singed edges and detailing is perfect for a major boss battle. The Devil truly does wear Prada – Kaye would probably be some sort of infernal villain with fire-type attacks, maybe even a Hellhound or two.

Gwendoline Christie

Image: Aliah Anderson/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Kotaku Australia

Gwendoline Christie’s fit is giving Disney villain all over, from the over-the-top hair (which would be literal hell to brush out afterward) to the evil stepmother vibes of the tulle cape situation over an iconic red dress. Christie would be a lower threat level boss, but formidable nonetheless.

Lewis Hamilton

Image: Marleen Moise/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lewis Hamilton’s Met Gala 2024 fit is sleek, refined, and feels very strongly like a gentleman villain type of outfit. He’s put together, but during combat, would be every bit as deadly as any of the other celebrity bosses in wild and whacky fits. I’m not quite sure if he’d be arcane or melee-based in his attacks, but also, if Lewis Hamilton looked me in the eye, I would simply pass away, so perhaps it’s not that important.

J. Harrison Ghee

Image: Marleen Moise/Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

J. Harrison Ghee may actually be the head of the Helldivers 2 Terminid faction in this getup, which is about as camp as you can get without heading to a nature reserve with a tent. As my fashion critique icon Fashion Critical would say, “many Fraggles died to make this fluffy outfit exist” – something a villain (or you could say, a video game boss) would do. Whether they would have bile-spewing attacks like their bug-like doppelgangers, or would summon bugs to do their bidding is anyone’s guess – but I do know the boss battle would be a hell of a lot of fun either way.

Bad Bunny

Image: Aliah Anderson/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Kotaku Australia

Looking like he stepped straight out of an Assassin’s Creed game as a villain, Bad Bunny’s look is unfuckwithable. While I’m not too sure how it actually relates to the Met Gala 2024’s theme, I’m not one to argue with a drippy hat. His boss fight would probably involve rapier combat of some sort – I’m thinking a Gilgamesh Final Fantasy style character that recurs with increasingly more powerful and rare weapons to test your mettle.

The Met Gala is over for another year, but the vibes from all the weird and wonderful outfits are bound to linger well beyond the event itself. These celebrities are probably secretly vaping in the Museum’s bathrooms, but in my mind their video game boss counterparts are laying in wait for some sick as fuck battles to be had.

Which celebrity from the Met Gala do you think would make the most epic video game boss? Let us know in the comments.

Image: FromSoftware, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Kotaku Australia