Dragon’s Dogma 2 Trailer Is The Latest Example Of A Weird Trend

Publishers are always trying to find the best way to sell the latest game to players. Usually that is done in the form of flashy trailer showing off the game’s mechanics and story. But recently there’s been a new approach, hiring respected British actors to explain a game to fans. It’s a weird micro-trend, and the latest game to do it is Capcom’s upcoming Dragon’s Dogma 2, releasing on March 22, which you can have explained to you by Ian McShane in the most recent trailer.

McShane’s name might sound familiar to you. The prolific actor has starred in shows like Deadwood and American Gods, and had a supporting role in the John Wick films. But his latest credit, thanks to Capcom and PlayStation, is a trailer for Dragon’s Dogma 2. It’s a great way to learn about the medieval fantasy RPG, which is full of complicated lore. At nearly eight minutes, it’s a lengthy affair in which McShane runs down the basics of the game’s story, world, and combat mechanics in a helpful crash course for prospective buyers.

PlayStation / Capcom

McShane briskly gets through the basic premise of the game: the protagonist needs to face down a giant dragon that’s been plaguing the lands for countless years. He then spends most of the trailer highlighting the real stars of Dragon’s Dogma 2, the world and gameplay. Accompanied by McShane’s voice we see gorgeous vistas that players will need to traverse as well as introducing mechanics like different vocations and the pawn system which players will utilize to defend themselves against dangerous foes.

But while getting bombarded with all this information is usually pretty yawn-inducing, hearing it in McShane’s deep, melodic voice, which was famously put to such excellent use by the poetic dialogue of Deadwood, somehow makes it all go down smoother. And notably, this isn’t the first time a game has taken this approach this year. Back in January, Tekken 8 ran with the same idea by enlisting Succession star Brian Cox to star in a “Story So Far” video summing up the complex rivalries at play in the fighting game franchise. And you know what? That video is also amazing to watch! It makes years of story palatable for newcomers, as well as giving the best refresher possible to returning fans. McShane’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 trailer works in the same way, making me want to dive into Capcom’s RPG even more than I already did.

Editor’s note: Ubisoft also recently did this with Michelle Rogriguez and Skull and Bones. — David.

The lesson to be learned here is that every video game trailer should get on board with this trend. Get Anthony Hopkins to tell me about Metaphor: ReFantazio!