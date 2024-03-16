FF7 Rebirth: What To Do With Pirate’s Jetsam (And Where To Find It)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth sure is a massive RPG, with tons of side activities to do, places to explore, and gear to find. And the world’s ocean opens up to players in Chapter 12, granting the party a new vessel to freely traverse the waters between FF7’s two main continents.

Shortly after Chapter 12’s opening, you can open up a chest on the dock where you’ll park the Tiny Bronco. This will give you the Pirate’s Treasure Map, which marks key locations in the world. Red XIII takes notable interest in finding these areas—and he’s super excited about it, too. Are you going to be a terrible person and sour his fun? Heck no! So here’s where to find Pirate Jetsam and what to do with it.

What can you even do with Pirate Jetsam?

Screenshot: Square Enix / Claire Jackson / Kotaku

Pirate Jetsam is a crafting material, so you can craft any number of items with it. It only exists in the Meridian Ocean, so that makes trips out to the sea kinda important if you want to craft all possible items. Here are all the items you can craft with Pirate Jetsam (in addition to other crafting materials):

Enhanced Draconic Ring

Enhanced Expeditionary Medal

Enhanced Karmic Cowl

Enhanced Malboro Orb

Enhanced Psychic’s Charm

Genji’s Earrings

Genji Gloves

Genji Ring

You can find Pirate Jetsam by looking for floating purple crates in the ocean. But the easiest way is to use the Corsair’s Compass, which you can get by obtaining all four Pirate Relics.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Claire Jackson / Kotaku

Crafting the Corsair’s Compass

You’ll need four Pirate Relics to craft the compass that’ll spot Pirate Jetsam for you. But in order to get to those items, you’ll have to fight some bosses. You’ll need the Tiny Bronco in boat mode to reach them in the following locations:

In the northern hemisphere:

Screenshot: Square Enix / Claire Jackson / Kotaku

And in the southern hemisphere:

Screenshot: Square Enix / Claire Jackson / Kotaku

You’ll have to fight the following bosses, which you should use the Assess materia to understand their strengths and weaknesses:

Brineborn Demon

Hueyacoatl

Ogre Raider

Sea Dragon

Be sure to sail across the ocean too!

You won’t get any special items for it, of course, but once you set sail on the now forcibly buoyant Tiny Bronco, I can’t recommend traveling from Costa del Sol to Junon highly enough. If the world of FF7 exists in pristine crystalized nostalgic form in your mind, traversing the ocean makes for a great experience. It was one of those many moments in both Remake and Rebirth where the game felt like a true 1:1 realistic recreation of this iconic setting.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Claire Jackson / Kotaku

As far as other sights to see in the ocean, you can get a little closer to the great Condor (though not as close as the excellent side-quest featuring the big bird), and you can sort of get a better look at Midgar, but I haven’t found much else.

That said, can anyone say they really completed Rebirth if they don’t clear all the gray space off the ocean? I think not.