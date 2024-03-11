Final Fantasy XVI PC Port Is In ‘Final Stages,’ Producer Says

Final Fantasy XVI, the latest mainline entry in Square Enix’s iconic RPG franchise, released in June of last year for PS5, but PC players are still waiting to find out when they’ll get their hands on the game. Well that time might be coming sooner rather than later, according to producer Naoki Yoshida. In a recent Game Informer interview,Yoshida said that the PC port of the game is in “the final stages of optimization.”

Originally announced back in September 2023, the PC version of FF16 hasn’t made any official appearances in the following months. Instead, the FF16 team has been focused on its two pieces of post-release DLC. The first of which, Echoes of the Fallen, released in December and the second of which, The Rising Tide, is set to release this spring. FF16 had a six-month exclusivity period on PS5 that went up at the end of January, so fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a release date for the PC port.

Yoshida didn’t give a specific release date to Game Informer, saying that the release is dependent on how long optimization takes. This optimization includes figuring out exactly what the system requirements for players will be, with Yoshida saying that these are, “looking to be somewhat high.” Wesley LeBlanc, the journalist who wrote the piece and interviewed Yoshida, speculated on social media that the PC version will be ready around FF16’s one year anniversary this June.

That feels like a good bet, considering it would give the developers time to release the second and final piece of DLC for the game this spring and offer a complete edition for both PS5 and PC around its anniversary. Whenever the game does finally get a release date for PC, Yoshida assures us that a demo for the game will be available so that they can make sure their rig will actually be able to run the game.