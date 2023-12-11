Final Fantasy XVI PC Players Should Prepare An SSD, Yoshida Says

While there’s no set date for a PC release of Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix director and producer of the newest title in the Final Fantasy franchise Naoki Yoshida (Yoshi-P, if you will) says players wanting to play through the game on PC should consider an SSD as “a must.”

Speaking to Famitsu in an interview alongside Hiroshi Takai and Takeo Kujiraoka (auto translated by Google), Yoshida said further details on the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI would be “announced in due course,” however he did have a message for fans planning to play on PC release: “I would like you to prepare an SSD.”

“Even if we did our best to adjust the GPU, in Final Fantasy XVI – a game where loading speed is critical – using the HDD would be a pain,” he said. “Of course, we will do our best to optimise as much as possible, but we cannot overcome the hardware barrier alone, so please consider that an SSD is a must.” Given the size and scale of the game, it’s no major shock that an SSD (solid-state drive) over a HDD (hard disk drive) is being recommended for players gearing up for the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI.

Yoshida confirmed that the exact recommended PC specifications for Final Fantasy XVI would be announced “on another occasion,” likely closer to a confirmed release date. The game’s producer also added that the team was “carefully developing the PC version” alongside working on the game’s second DLC, with the hope to “be able to play the PC version as well, including DLC.” He added that an announcement of detailed dates for both the game’s PC release, and the second DLC – The Rising Tide – would come in due time.

While Final Fantasy XVI is in the process of receiving two DLC releases, Yoshida also told Famitsu that the team doesn’t currently “envision us creating a sequel or spin-off” to the game, with the development team beyond the main DLC staff disbanded. He did say that the franchise’s newest title has been a learning experience, and he wants to “use that knowledge to consider new challenges.”

The first Final Fantasy XVI DLC Echoes of the Fallen is out now, while The Rising Tide is set to release some time in the Northern Hemisphere spring in 2024, after being announced at The Game Awards 2023 last week.



It looks like news on the PC version front could be forthcoming potentially before The Rising Tide drops – although we’ll have to wait and see, given Square Enix is also currently working on the impending February launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which also got a look-in during The Game Awards with a new theme song by legendary composer Nobuo Uematsu.

Lead Image Credit: Square Enix