Red Vs Blue Creator Rooster Teeth Shut Down By WB Discovery

Rooster Teeth, a Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming & Interactive Entertainment subsidiary, is ending operations after 20+ years. The news was announced on March 6 in a company memo and blog post on the digital content creator’s site.

Earlier today, the news of Rooster Teeth shutting down was first shared at an all-hands company meeting followed by an internal memo from RT’s general manager, Jordan Levin. This memo was then posted alongside a message from community director Chelsea Atkinson confirming that the site was winding down, and adding that a livestream about the shutdown was planned for tomorrow, March 7.

“Since inheriting ownership and control of Rooster Teeth from AT&T following its acquisition of TimeWarner, Warner Bros. Discovery continued its investment in our company, content, and community,” said Levin in the memo.

“Now however, it’s with a heavy heart I announce that Rooster Teeth is shutting down due to challenges facing digital media resulting from fundamental shifts in consumer behavior and monetization across platforms, advertising, and patronage.”

Red Vs Blue will end, The Roost will be sold

Rooster Teeth’s podcast network, The Roost, will continue to operate, confirmed Levin. WBD is apparently looking to sell the podcast network to a potential buyer. Deadline reports that the shutdown process of the rest of Rooster Teeth will take several months. In 2022 the company came under fire for low pay and toxic work conditions.

Rooster Teeth started back in 2003 in Texas. It was founded by Burnie Burns, Matt Hullum, Geoff Ramsey, Jason Saldaña, Gus Sorola, and Joel Heyman. The company’s first big hit was the Halo machinima series, Red Vs. Blue. That show would become incredibly popular, leading to millions of views, DVDs, spin-offs, and loads of merchandise. Elijah Wood even had a role in one season. The show’s 19th and final season is still set to arrive later this year.

“Though not intentional, It’s only appropriate that our last season of ‘Red vs. Blue’ coincides with us navigating this closure together,” said Levin in the memo.

“Our legacy is not just a collection of content but a history of pixels burned into our screens, minds, and hearts. Rooster Teeth has made an indelible mark on the media industry, and we should be so proud of the countless ways we pioneered a business connecting creators and content with a dedicated community.”

