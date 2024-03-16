The Among Us Animated Show’s Cast Is Stacked

If you didn’t know or, like me, completely jettisoned the information from your brain, popular social deduction game Among Us is getting an animated series by way of CBS Studios. Today, Variety reported the series’ cast, and it’s absolutely stacked with talent, including actors from some big franchises like The Lord of the Rings and The Last of Us.

According to Variety, Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings), and Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us) will lead the animated series when it launches. No channel or streaming service is currently attached to the project. CBS Eye Animation Productions is working on the show in collaboration with Among Us developer InnerSloth, while Titmouse, the studio behind Big Mouth, will serve as the animation studio.

The character descriptions are tongue-in-cheek and imply the show might have a workplace comedy element to it. Park will voice “Red,” the captain of the spaceship the crew works on, who is described as a “people-pleaser” and “blowhard” who “failed upwards.” Johnson will voice “Purple,” the ship’s chief of security, who approaches situations with “suspicion” and “sarcasm.” Brown is set to play “Orange,” a “spineless corporate shill who works for the company’s HR and will fire a person “over email.” Lastly, Wood will be “Green,” an unpaid intern who is just “happy to be there” and gets paid in pizza.

Based on those descriptions and that cast of talent, I’m way more stoked for an Among Us show than I thought would be possible. Like everyone else, I played the game during the early days of the pandemic, but it didn’t stick with me, despite being a cultural phenomenon. But seeing those names and getting the sense of the workplace comedy vibe sounds like it’s speaking to more than just the kids who have made the game a meme. Plus, I’ll watch anything with Johnson in it.

Right now, there’s no definitive release window, but given that the series doesn’t have a channel or streaming service attached to it yet, that’s not surprising.