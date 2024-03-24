The Best Loveless Choices In FF7 Rebirth

Since the original Final Fantasy VII, released 27 years ago (…), the fictional play Loveless has been a part of the background lore of FF7’s universe. It played a role in the spin-off prequel Crisis Core and its in full focus during FF7 Rebirth’s play sequence at the Gold Saucer in Chapter 12.

Read More: Loveless Embodies One of FF7 Rebirth’s Biggest Flaws

Rebirth’s Loveless is a dramatically expanded version of a goofy sequence in the original game, this time mini-game-ified (are you surprised?) to feature unique decisions and quicktime events. You might be wondering what the best choices are. Well, fear not. This mini-game is a lot simpler than you might think, so let’s dig into all the possible choices and which ones we recommend.

How to choose Rosa’s actress

The first time you play through Loveless, Rosa will either be played as Aerith, Tifa, or Yuffie depending on which of the three have the highest relationship level with. See our guide on Rebirth’s romance and dating system, or our exclusive tips for romancing Tifa for those of you eager to have a girl who can punch the shit out of you (no shame!)

The first battle

Your first choice is to either fight Barret as the villain Varvados or Red XIII as his loyal hound, Garm. This first fight will be at the easiest, 1-Star difficulty. The quicktime prompts won’t be as numerous as a 2-Star fight (which you’ll have a choice of in the next selection screen in the mini-game).

Who you choose to fight will affect the options for your next decision: What to “Divine.”

What to divine

After Cait Sith shows up to be a court jester, you’ll have the choice of divining your future with Rosa (Aerith, Tifa, or Yuffie), or divining the weakness of your next opponent: Varvados (Barret) or Garm (Red XIII). It’ll be the opposite of whoever you chose to fight during the first combat sequence.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Claire Jackson / Kotaku

This is essentially a secret difficulty selection. If you choose to divine your future with Rosa, you’ll face off against Varvados/Garm for a a 2-Star difficulty series of quicktime events. Divining their weakness, however, will drop that to a 1-Star difficulty. This doesn’t seem to affect the rating you get at the end of the game.

Who to choose as your beloved

During the Loveless play sequence, you’ll be asked to choose your beloved: Varvados, Garm, or Rosa (played by Tifa, Aerith, or Yuffie). Given how often Rebirth asks you to make dialogue choices that have an effect on relationship levels, you might assume that this decision will factor in that. This is not the case.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Claire Jackson / Kotaku

Choosing your beloved has no effect on the story or relationship levels. Instead, you get a unique cutscene depending on who you choose. While of course you should pick Rosa who should be played by Aerith (lest Whispers invade your home to stop you making the canonically wrong decision) the other choices are kind of funny—Red XIII/Garm’s cutscene in particular is pretty amusing.

Getting an S rank in Loveless

Getting the best rank in Loveless has nothing to do with the choices you have to make in each act. This rating is solely dependent on your performance during the quicktime events. Get high combos and perfect executions, and you’re likely to earn an S rank. Of all the mini-games (with Loveless being a regrettable omission in our ranked mini-game list), Loveless is rather easy, so you shouldn’t have a hard time snagging an S rank.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Claire Jackson / Kotaku

Remember, if you plant a save down before deciding to rest for the evening at the Hotel, you’ll be able to save scum your way back to getting an S rank. If the first attempt doesn’t do it, hopefully you’ll nail it on your second try.

Loveless is a fun side activity situated a little bit before the game’s intense and long ending. While it’s not as subtle and quirky as the original, it’s still a nice injection of humor before, you know, the world’s fate hangs in the balance.