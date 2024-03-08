Unicorn Overlord Reviews Roundup: A New Turn-Based Titan

Unicorn Overlord reviews are in, and it’s time to see what the critics thought. Reviews went up overnight and are currently split across the PS5 and Switch versions of the game. For those who haven’t stayed across the emerging story of Unicorn Overlord, it’s a turn-based strategy game in the vein of the now-classic Final Fantasy Tactics series, though there’s a little Fire Emblem mixed into its DNA as well. In many ways, the game and its staff have positioned it as a spiritual successor to the FF Tactics series, which has lain dormant for some time now.

Unicorn Overlord Reviews: The Aussies

Unicorn Overlord Reviews: The Rest of the World

However, when we take a look at the reviews those outlets produced, the consensus was overwhelmingly favourable.

IGN gave it a 9-out-of-10, and got a big old pull quote, saying, “Reflecting on the incredibly diverse and remarkably creative world I explored across my 45-hour journey, any issues I had with Unicorn Overlord ended up feeling like nothing more than nitpicks. The tactical combat system is unique and complex while also being easy to understand, expertly blending mechanics from many of its peers with smart new additions of its own. The interesting terrain across the continent of Fevrith makes every fight feel unique, with some of the best map gimmicks I’ve seen in any strategy RPG. Because the campaign is told through the eyes of a diverse and creative cast, its trope-filled fantasy story is elevated in a way that a more traditional storytelling style wouldn’t manage. The shorter, more personal stories work wonderfully to support a loop of exploration and liberation that had me begging to see one more tale told, one more town rebuilt, and one more battle fought.”

Inverse also awarded a 9-out-of-10 and also got a longer pull quote, saying, “Unicorn Overlord’s story may not have thrilled me, but I still can’t recommend it highly enough to strategy fans. Every time I found myself longing for more character depth or a less predictable story, those critiques were washed away by the next hour-long battle pushing my strategic abilities to their limit. It’s hard to focus on shallow character dynamics when every brain cell is focused on developing the perfect set of tactics to pull off a clutch victory, after all. The sheer joy of leading your army to victory through nothing but clever planning is hard to overstate, and I’m convinced it will make Unicorn Overlord a new classic of the strategy genre in years to come.”

The Gamer felt similarly, awarding it 4.5 stars, saying, “As a long-time TRPG fan, Unicorn Overlord is everything I wanted it to be and more. I suspect that some people will read this review and think that it sounds tedious, but that’s the thing about games that deliver such a focused experience: they aren’t going to appeal to everyone. However, by being so specific in everything it does, Unicorn Overlord ensures that those who do “get it” will be thinking of it fondly for decades to come.”

PC Mag’s 4.5 star review was short and sweet in its appraisal: “Unicorn Overlord is a rewarding, highly strategic RPG that highlights developer Vanillaware’s gorgeous graphics style.”

Screen Rant, another 4.5 stars: “Unicorn Overlord is a truly excellent tactical RPG that is great where it matters. Incredible gameplay makes it replayable and fascinating, while its aesthetic and world map keep Fevrith interesting. In spite of some minor stumbles in its cast of heroes, Unicorn Overlord rivals some of the best of Fire Emblem. That comparison will likely stop if Vanillaware pursues Unicorn Overlord as a series in the future; it’s very much its own game, and a memorable, great one, at that.”

Metro’s 8-out-of-10 review had some minor critiques, but enjoyed the broader experience overall: “A wonderfully weird console strategy game that’s inspired by the past but forges its own very distinct legend, with beautiful visuals and deep but accessible gameplay.”

VG247 gave it 4 stars, saying “Standing on its own, Unicorn Overlord is an excellent expansion of Vanillaware’s now-trademark visual style and its newer RTS mechanics, offering both gripping strategy and an atmospheric pulp fantasy world that you’re going to want to sink hours and hours into.”