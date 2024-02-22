Unicorn Overlord, 2024’s Most Intriguing Tactics RPG, Has A Demo Out Now

Unicorn Overlord, the upcoming tactics RPG from developer Vanillaware, has a demo available right now on Nintendo Switch. The announcement came during today’s short Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase. Like other Nintendo Switch demos, players will be able to get a jump start on the game’s opening hours ahead of its March 8 release in a couple of weeks. Save data will also transfer over from the demo to the full game.

Best known for cult hits like Dragon’s Crown and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Vanillaware’s latest title is a medieval fantasy tactics RPG. In a recent preview, I went hands-on with the game’s first four hours and was impressed by the Unicorn Overlord’s fresh take on the TRPG genre that melds influences from other game’s in the genre into a wholly unique experience that tests the players strategic capabilities. Though the early hours of the story didn’t grip me in the same way 13 Sentinels did, the combat was enough to keep me glued to my seat. Here’s more of what I had to say in my preview:

After four hours with Unicorn Overlord, I didn’t come away itching to learn more about Prince Alain and his noble quest. But I did come away eager to dive deeper into the intricately designed and interwoven combat systems at play that make every encounter feel exciting and dangerous. After some admirable but often repetitive strategy and tactics RPGs in recent years (mostly from Square Enix), Unicorn Overlord is shaping up to be a fresh entry into the genre with Vanillaware’s flair for style acting as the cherry on top.

For those who are already set on buying Unicorn Overlord and those who want to test the waters, the demo is a great opportunity to dive into the world of Fevrith. Keep in mind that while Unicorn Overlord is also releasing on PlayStation and Xbox, the demo is currently only available on Nintendo Switch.