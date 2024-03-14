V Rising Finally Sets Launch Date, Goths Worldwide Overjoyed

V Rising is set to leave early access after almost two years, with the full 1.0 PC launch announced for 8 May. The PS5 port of the popular vampire survival title will get a full release later in 2024, according to the launch date reveal video posted to YouTube via IGN. You can check out the full release date announcement trailer below:

V Rising first launched into early access on Steam in May 2022, with over 150,000 concurrent players jumping into the game within the first week. A year on from launch, developer Stunlock Studios confirmed that the title had sold 1.5 million copies as players continued to get stuck into the base building, blood drinking, and Diablo-style top-down skulking the lands in pursuit of vampiric dominance.

Previews of V Rising at the time of its early access launch, including from our friends at Kotaku US, called it a breakout “stellar survival RPG,” and players were equally impressed with its smart balance of combat, exploration and crafting.

The game recently got a look-in at the January PlayStation State of Play, where it was announced that V Rising would be making its way to PlayStation 5 in 2024. So far, there’s been no concrete date set for when this will be, although it looks like the developers have been busy at work getting the title ready for full launch on PC first.

What we can expect to change from the current state of V Rising to full release isn’t quite clear. However, based on the Steam listing’s early access section, it looks like we’re in for a range of new weapons, bosses, and crafting recipes, amongst a heap of other improvements and new additions.

All in all, it’s an exciting time for survival game fans, goths, vampire enthusiasts, and those who just love the idea of building the best gothic castle this side of Transylvania.

Will you be playing V Rising when it launches, or have you already been playing the game? Let us know in the comments.

Image: Stunlock Studios