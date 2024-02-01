V Rising Is Coming To PlayStation 5 In 2024

V Rising, the gothic vampire survival game by Stunlock Studios, is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2024. The port was revealed during today’s State of Play broadcast.

V Rising originally launched in Early Access in May 2022 for PC on Steam, with 1.5 million copies sold within the first two weeks post-launch as players delved into the world of vampires, beasts, and fanatical vampire hunters.

V Rising puts players into the gothic boots of a weakened vampire awakening after centuries of slumber, discovering a new world to enthral and rule as they grow their strength, build a castle envying a Bram Stoker novel, and craft powerful weapons. The open-world game also incorporates a blood-drinking system with different blood types and quality, offering various benefits across combat and resource gathering, depending on the type. With base-building, crafting, and the option to play solo or co-op in ‘Clans,’ the title blends survival gameplay with ARPG genre pillars for a bloody good time (no pun intended).

While PlayStation and Stunlock Studios didn’t confirm an exact console release date, we know that V Rising is coming to Playstation 5 sometime this year. The PlayStation blog post published alongside the State of Play reveal didn’t reveal much about what PS5 players can expect from the game (regarding whether it’ll utilise the DualSense controller’s haptics or other features). However, the official V Rising account on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that this news means official controller support will also be coming to PC – rejoice, PC players!

Today’s PlayStation State of Play came with a wide range of trailers, reveals, and sneak peeks at new and popular titles beyond V Rising – you can view all the trailers here – and several other games getting ported over to PlayStation consoles, such as Dave the Diver (and the accompanying free Godzilla DLC).

If you’ve been holding off playing V Rising while awaiting a console release, it seems time is nearly here to live your Nosferatu dreams. Will you be jumping on when it drops on PlayStation? Let us know in the comments.

Image: Stunlock Studios