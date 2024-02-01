Kaiju Daddy Godzilla Is Coming To Dave The Diver In New Free DLC

Dave The Diver is coming to PlayStation this April, and following hot on his scuba-diving, sushi restaurant-managing heels is the King of Monsters, Godzilla. Prepare yourself for the possibility of Bancho Sushi serving up Kaiju sashimi starting this May.

The Dave the Diver Godzilla DLC will launch for free in May, and introduce “even more enormous threats lurking in the depths” of the Blue Hole. The teaser trailer features Godzilla appearing to square up with a gargantuan lobster outside of Bancho Sushi, so whether players will actually be able to capture the kaiju to cook up or not isn’t clear just yet.

The Godzilla collaboration was announced during today’s PlayStation State of Play showcase alongside the news that the 2023 smash hit (which also won Indie Game of the Year at The Game Awards despite some controversy around what an indie game actually is) would be making its way to PlayStation consoles in April. Currently, there’s no set date for when exactly in April Dave the Diver will debut on the console, but we’d expect to hear more very soon.

In an accompanying PlayStation blog post with further details, Sony discussed how the PlayStation 5 controller will “elevate your diving experience” in Dave the Diver through haptic feedback when a hooked fish tugs on the line and differing responses from the adaptive triggers depending on the weapon used.

This isn’t Dave the Diver’s first collaboration, with the Dredge content pack announced during The Game Awards last year bringing aberrations to the Blue Hole (as well as strange cultist customers).

Dave the Diver is one of a handful of popular games coming to PlayStation this year and beyond, with other titles such as V Rising announced for the consoles during the State of Play presentation, alongside trailer reveals for new titles, including Judas, Death Stranding 2 On The Beach, and plenty more. You can check out all the State of Play trailers and highlights here.

While we await more Dave the Diver Godzilla details to come before the launch in May, I’ll be wondering what exactly the King of Monsters might taste like paired with mirin or soy, perhaps with a touch of wasabi.

Image: Mintrocket