Dave The Diver Is Getting A Free Lovecraftian Dredge Crossover Update This Week

Two of this year’s favourite fishing games, Dave the Diver and Dredge, are teaming up for a spooky nautical crossover, developers MintRocket and Black Salt Games announced during The Game Awards 2023. A free update will bring the Lovecraftian deep-sea horror of Dredge to Dave the Diver, set to release on 15 December.

Dredge takes players on a creepy fishing adventure filled with deep sea aberrations all from the safety of your boat, but it looks like this new Dave the Diver crossover will see some of the horrific creatures from the world making their way into Dave’s world as he explores underwater to fish for produce to serve up at his sushi restaurant by night. Aberrant creatures too difficult for the human mind to comprehend in a fresh hand roll, anyone?

While the brief trailer shown at The Game Awards 2023 (amongst a whole heap of other trailers and DLC announcements made during last week’s event) did give us a sneak peak about what to expect, a dev interview with MintRocket and a press release gives a bit more detail on what will be coming to Dave the Diver in the free update this week.

According to game director Jaeho Hwang and game director Nolan King from MintRocket, fans have been calling for this crossover for some time. The Dave the Diver DLC will introduce the Travelling Merchant to the game on days when a mysterious “red mist” covers the Blue Hole, which also sees the appearance of aberrations in the water.

The free update will also include the ability to drive Dave’s boat around the Blue Hole to find aberrant fish, which new mysterious hooded figures will request at Bancho Sushi in unique dishes. There’s also the introduction of a salvage system similar to Dredge, and of course the abberated fish themselves which can be found in three regions of the Blue Hole and have “unique and diverse attack patterns,” for an extra challenge. Other new crossover content includes a new weapon called the Drain Gun and a night map.

Both Dave the Diver and Dredge will be discounted on Steam on 15 December in a Dredging and Diving Bundle, if you’ve not picked up both yet. Whether you’re keen for a slightly more wholesome fishing and diving adventure, or want to catch horrific creatures that lurk in the deep – now’s your chance to do both.



Have you played Dave the Diver or Dredge yet? Which fishing game is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Lead Image Credit: MintRocket / Black Salt Games