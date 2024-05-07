Nintendo Switch 2 Will Finally Be Revealed This Year

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed this fiscal year. after nine years since the original handheld console was announced, Nintendo has finally confirmed what we’ve all known for months — its coming.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa took to the official Nintendo X (formerly Twitter) account to confirm the news this afternoon. While Furukawa announced that the Switch 2 would be revealed this fiscal year, as rumours have suggested, he also noted that the June Nintendo Direct would not mention the Nintendo Switch successor.

“We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015,” Furukawa said in the post. “We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.”

Official confirmation of the mere existence of a Nintendo Switch 2 has been a long time coming. Rumours, leaks, and behind-closed-doors reports have bubbled away in recent months as industry spectators and players alike wondered when the gaming powerhouse would finally announce its next hardware venture. Finally, we have an answer, albeit a vague one.

While Furukawa’s Switch successor news is enough to make you pay attention, the post also confirms that a Nintendo Direct is coming in June, possibly bumping up to the Summer Game Fest and ‘Not-E3’ showcases occurring next month. While we don’t have any further news on an exact date, it’s highly likely that the Direct will be livestreamed during that second week of June (gamer Christmas). All we know for now is that it’s coming, and will feature the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the back end of 2024.

How deep into the fiscal year we might have to wait to hear more about the Nintendo Switch 2 is anyone’s guess for now, but fans are bound to be keeping a close eye on the company as the year continues.

Image: Nintendo, Kotaku Australia