Want More Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown? Good News, You’re Getting It

It’s been two months since Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown came out, but developer Ubisoft Montpellier isn’t moving on from the excellent 2.5D side-scrolling Metroidvania yet. The studio revealed the game’s DLC roadmap for 2024 on March 13 and confirmed The Lost Crown will get three free expansions, as well as a new story DLC in late 2024. There are “more details to come soon,” but let’s start with what we know.

Coming this month is a free update called the Warrior’s Path. It’ll feature a permadeath and speedrun mode, as well as new outfits for protagonist Sargon. In the spring, which could mean anytime between March 19 to June 20, The Lost Crown will get a boss rush mode so you can easily beat the shit out of the game’s toughest foes, as well as more outfits for Sargon to get his drip on point. Lastly, the summer—so sometime between June 20 and September 22—will introduce new amulets, combat, platform and puzzle challenges, as well as, you guessed it, another set of outfits for Sargon. If Ubisoft keeps this up, I fear our Killmonger clone will need a closet to store these outfits he keeps snatching up.

The real meat of the update, though, comes out later in the year. Ubisoft Montpellier didn’t go into specifics, but we do know that it’s new story DLC. I’m just as curious as you are about what this means, especially considering the game’s ending. But there’s already one detail we can glean from the graphic the studio shared. While the other DLC pieces have a “free” label attached to them, this additional story content does not, suggesting that it may be a separate purchase. Maybe that means it’ll be a substantial piece of content for the Metroidvania, which is always welcome.

The Lost Crown is the most recent entry in Ubisoft’s storied action-adventure series. Following a soldier of the elite warrior clan The Immortals, Sargon is tasked with tracking down the missing prince while solving the mystery of the city stuck in a time loop. It’s a throwback side-scroller that’s as accessible as it is challenging, especially with a feature that basically makes backtracking less tiresome. I’d recommend you play it if you haven’t, and if you needed an excuse to do so, this batch of DLC just might be the carrot on the stick to lure you in.