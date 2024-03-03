kot-headerlogo-01 A U

WIN A Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightdeck And Take To The Skies

Listen, friends. That sound you can hear? That’s the sky calling, and with our latest giveaway — a sweet VelocityOne Flightdeck HOTAS setup from our mates at Turtle Beach — you can live out your aviation dreams.

For those that don’t speak flight simulator hobbyist: the term HOTAS stands for Hands On Throttle-And-Stick. That’s exactly what you get in the VelocityOne Flightdeck package. A full flight-modelled joystick perfect for either helicopter or jet sims, and a throttle quadrant perfect for the subtle control of jet engines. Each of these devices is covered in customisable buttons so that you can tweak your sim experience to your heart’s content.

We’ve got just one of these bad boys to give away (total prize value $AU699). To go in the running, all you have to do is fill out the Gleam widget below and tell us which aircraft you’d most like to fly with the VelocityOne Flightdeck?

An important note for anyone thinking about entering: the VelocityOne Flightdeck is compatible with PC only. If you’re partial to the Xbox version of Flight Simulator, you might run into trouble.

Entries for this giveaway will open on Monday, March 4, 2024, and will close on Monday, March 25, 2024. The winner will be chosen at random and will be notified by email.

You can check in with Turtle Beach ANZ on social media via FB and Twitter.

Image: Turtle Beach

