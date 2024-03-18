WIN A Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race Wheel And Upgrade That Sim Rig

The Australian Grand Prix is just around the corner. We’ve got a Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race Wheel & Pedal System to give away to one lucky reader, perfect for helping you get a few practice laps of Albert Park in before the big day.

The VelocityOne Race wheel is the latest addition to the Turtle Beach simulation hardware line. It features an ultra-realistic K-Drive force feedback motor, custom-tuned to 7.2Nm, to help you feel every bump in the track surface. Behind the wheel is a working HUD to show you speed, revs, fuel, and lap time. On the rear, you’ll find a set of two Mag-Shift paddles for gear shifting, and two analogue panels for clutch and handbrake management. The VelocityOne Race is one of only a few wheels on the market that comes with a pedal set right in the box, which rules, and it comes with a detachable VelocityOne Control Unit for those that like to tweak their brake bias or fuel mixture during a race.

The VelocityOne Race wheel retails for $1,299 AUD, which we know not everyone can afford. Luckily, Turtle Beach ANZ has been good enough to hook us up with a unit to give away to one lucky reader. Please be aware that the VelocityOne Race is compatible with Xbox consoles and Windows 10/11 PC’s. Sorry, PlayStation fans, this one won’t work with Gran Turismo (unless Sony finally ports it to PC like we all want).

All you have to do to enter is use the Gleam widget below to punch in your details and answer this simple question in 50 words or less: What is the greatest race car of all time? Bonus: It doesn’t have to be a real car! Did you love the AE86 in Initial D? The Skyline from 2 Fast 2 Furious? Those count! The Kombi you upgraded in Forza Horizon 2 and got really attached to? Tell us about it! The best and most entertaining answer will win.

This giveaway will begin on March 18, 2024 and conclude on April 8, 2024. The winner will be chosen on April 9, 2024 and will be notified by email. You must be an Australian resident over 18 years of age to enter. If you’re under 18, you’ll need to ask a parent or guardian to enter on your behalf.

You can find out more about the Velocity One Race here.

Image: Turtle Beach, iStock, efks, Kotaku Australia