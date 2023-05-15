Take To The Skies While These Logitech Flight Sticks Are On Sale

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who plays a lot of flight simulators, adding a flight stick to your gaming setup could help you take your experience to new heights. For the uninitiated, flight sticks are speciality controllers that are designed to replicate the joystick/yoke of an aircraft (these usually include a throttle lever as well). Unfortunately, these products are quite niche so they usually come saddled with the beefy price tags of speciality items.

It’s very easy to spend a few hundred dollars on a flight stick, but the good news is that if you’ve been looking to grab one, there are a few on sale right now. Even better is that these controllers are a part of Logitech’s flight stick range, which is considered to be some of the best in this hyper-specific market, with discounts that range from $140 to $210 off.

What Logitech flight sticks are on sale?

As we said, flight sticks are a pretty niche controller type. If you’re really into flight sims, or you already own a basic joystick and are looking for an upgrade, then you might be able to validate paying those sky-high prices. If you’re someone who infrequently dips into Microsoft Flight Simulator for a couple of days a year, then you might want to stick with a regular controller.

If you are looking to touch the sky, here are the Logitech flight sticks that are on sale:

Those prices are based on what Logitech is listing on its official website, and you’ll need to use the promo code ‘YIPPEE10‘ when checking out to get these sale prices.

All of the above Logitech controller sets include a joystick/yoke and a throttle lever (“HOTAS” means “hands on throttle-and-stick). These flight sticks are all designed for PC compatibility only, so tough break if you’re a console gamer. Depending on the flight sims that you play, it’s also a good idea to check the list of compatible games for each controller.

If you want a solid mid-range controller that’s more advanced than just a joystick, then either of the Logitech X52 models is a good choice. The base X52 flight stick has a lot of options when it comes to customisability, with a whopping 105 programmable commands, along with buttons that’ll light up at critical moments and an LCD screen that will display info about your current button configuration.

The Logitech X52 Pro shares a lot of the same features as the standard model, but it comes with a few extra as well. It has an updated LCD that’ll show you game data in real-time, along with a dual-spring centring system for a more precise feeling. Either controller set is a good pick if you’re all about aerial combat sims.

Meanwhile, the Logitech G Pro Flight Yoke System is the controller set to nab if you prefer to casually fly commercial jetliners or private planes, rather than tear up the skies like a Top Gun wannabe. Use the money you’ve saved to buy a captain’s hat.

Whichever flight stick you do pick up, just be sure to clear some space off your desk to make room for your new DIY cockpit.