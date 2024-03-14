You Can Wield Ranni’s Greatsword From Elden Ring IRL, If You’ve Got $500

Video game weapon replicas are expensive and often used just for cosplay purposes. But let’s be honest—they’re also pretty freakin’ cool display items. I don’t have any intention of cosplaying as an Elden Ring Tarnished warrior trying to become an Elden Lord any time soon, but looking at this replica of the Dark Moon Greatsword, I just might.

Replica company Panda Studio is releasing a $US459 (plus shipping and tax) recreation of one of Elden Ring’s nine Legendary Armaments, some of the game’s most powerful weapons. The Dark Moon Greatsword is the reward for a rather involved questline tied to Ranni the Witch, and it’s not only a powerful blade but gorgeous to look at. The replica manages to incorporate the sword’s powered-up state by using a blue, translucent finish rather than simply recreating its base design, which doesn’t glow a surreal blue. It’s a lovely detail that brings out the leaves engraved on the blade.

If you don’t want to use it for a cosplay photoshoot, it also comes in a wall-mount version, so you can just put it on display instead. It’s a versatile prop.

Check out this video showing the making of the sword below:

Panda Studio

The sword is available for pre-order right now on the We Are Anime Collectors website, and is expected to ship in the third or fourth quarter of 2024.

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware recently announced that a DLC expansion for the 2022 game, called Shadow Of The Erdtree, will be released in June. From the sound of it, a lot of folks are jumping in over two years after the fact, so the DLC is primed to explode the same way the main game did in 2022. While we still don’t know much about what it will entail, there’s a lot of material to speculate on in the latest trailer.