Destiny 2: How To Get A Breech-Loaded Grenade Launcher

Among the assortment of changes it brings to the game, Destiny 2’s new Into The Light update brings back fan-favorite weapons from years past. A Breech-Loaded grenade launcher is needed for the weekly quest “Climbing the Mountaintop.” However, it’s not entirely clear how to tell these apart from other grenade launchers. So let’s break down how to tell the difference, and where you can pick up a few for yourself as you play.

What is a Breech-Loaded grenade launcher?

A Breech-Loaded grenade launcher is any grenade launcher that is slotted into the primary or energy weapon slots. These use the special ammo type, unlike other launchers which use heavy ammo. They also only have one bullet in the chamber and are generally tube-shaped by design. Grenade launchers that slot into the power weapon slot are not considered Breech-Loaded and generally have larger clip sizes and a barrel shaped design.

How do you get a Breech-Loaded Grenade Launcher?

Screenshot: Bungie / Kotaku

There are quite a few different ways to obtain a Breech-Loaded grenade launcher. While you’ll be able to find many of them by simply playing activities in Destiny 2, we can focus on a few easy ones to get the ball rolling.

Harsh Language is a powerful Breech-Loaded grenade launcher that is pretty easy to obtain. You’ll get this through random Legendary Engram drops, so any activity you decide to play will net you a chance at picking one up. The more Destiny 2 you play, the more likely you will be to find one.

You can pick up the Empty Vessel grenade launcher from Commander Zavala in the Tower. It will cost you 3 Vanguard Engrams and 5,000 Glimmer. Vanguard Engrams are received for ranking up Commander Zavala’s rank, which you do by completing Strikes in the playlist and bounties. You only need three, so it’s pretty easy if you play a few strikes back to back.

The Prodigal Return grenade launcher can be grabbed by playing the seasonal activity Defiant Battlegrounds, which was introduced in season 20. You can access this playlist from the icon located in the H.E.L.M found on the destinations screen. It can drop from the chest at the end of a run, or if you collect a Defiant Engram and open it at the H.E.L.M.

Now that you’re armed with the right weapons, you’ll be all set to take on the rest of the Into the Light update. Just grab a few teammates and head out to curry Lord Shaxx’s favour.