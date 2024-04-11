Fallout 4 Finally Receiving Next-Gen Update Just In Time For Show Premiere

If you’ve been watching Amazon’s new (and good) Fallout show and thinking, “Damn, I should play one of those games,” the most polished of the bunch is about to get a new update! That’s right, remember that next-gen update that Bethesda Softworks announced for Fallout 4 around the series’ 25th anniversary? Well, it quietly missed its previous 2023 release window and is finally landing in a few weeks to coincide with the premiere of the well-received TV adaptation.

Fallout 4’s next-gen update will be rolling out on PS5 and Xbox Series X on April 25. As part of the update, Fallout 4 will receive native applications on both consoles and come with the usual next-gen flourishes. This includes 60 FPS (which the Xbox version already had thanks to FPS Boost on the X|S) and the industry-standard Performance and Quality modes, which will allow players to select between higher-resolution images or improved framerates. The update will also have bug fixes and improvements to the stability of the game. Players who are still on the previous generation of consoles will also receive an update, but that one will be focused on stability and fixes. All these years later, Bethesda is still squashing those pesky bugs.

PC players will receive a similar update that introduces widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, as well as updates to quests and Fallout 4’s mod creation tool. If you straight up haven’t bought the game yet, Fallout 4 will also finally be coming to the Epic Games Store alongside this update, and the game will be Steam Deck Verified in case these updates have players wanting to take their file on the go.

But that’s not all! This update is also adding a new quest to Fallout 4 centered around the Enclave, a pre-war faction from the series that’s featured heavily in previous installments, namely Fallout 2 and 3. Bethesda is also throwing in Enclave-themed armour and weapons, content from its mod storefront, the Creation Club, Halloween-themed workshop items to customize your Fallout 4 settlements, and a makeshift weapons pack.

In essence, there’s never been a better time to finally pick up Fallout 4 if you haven’t before. And if you did but put it down, marathon through the show and check back in a few weeks when all these updates roll out for free.