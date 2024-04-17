Fallout Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Now that folks are wrapping up their Fallout walkthroughs, the Google search trends don’t lie. A lot of folks want to know about Fallout Season 2 and if the show will get one. So, let’s quickly answer a few of what are fast becoming frequently asked questions. We’ll update this page with more confirmed information as it arrives.

Will Fallout get a Season 2?

The good news is that, yes, it looks like it will. The show has been a huge success among critics and fans alike, racking up serious streaming hours for Prime Video. The scale of its popularity has had a flow-on effect for the games, with a huge number of viewers jumping onto their consoles to play after finishing the show. On this basis alone, Amazon almost certainly plans to renew the show.

And that does, indeed, appear to be the plan. News only came through last week, right before the Season 1 premiere, that Prime Video had listed Fallout Season 2 among a number of shows it was putting forward for new tax breaks for productions based in California.

As reported by Variety on April 8, the California Film Commission will supply productions around $US152 million in tax credits to film inside the state. Fallout Season Two is set to receive $US25 million just to itself. According to Variety, the Fallout series has the largest budget of any of the TV shows receiving these tax credits, boasting a confirmed and substantial budget of $US153 million on qualified expenditures.

TL;DR: Between the show’s popularity and California’s tax breaks, Amazon has everything it needs to make Fallout Season 2 a reality.

When will Fallout Season 2 arrive?

The honest answer is that it’s probably going to be a while off. Even if Amazon sent the show straight back into production to capitalise on its popularity right now, it would still likely be late 2025 (or even early 2026) before new episodes arrive. A production like Fallout is no small undertaking, and those working on the show will want to make sure any new episodes continue its crowd-pleasing hot streak.

Is there anything else I can watch or play while I wait for Fallout Season 2?

Based on the events of the Season 1 finale, it might be a good idea to play Fallout: New Vegas. Feels like it might be important. Even if you’ve played it before, New Vegas is so good that I’m sure you won’t mind playing it again. That’s available on Game Pass for Xbox and PC, and on Steam (and other storefronts) for PC. PlayStation owners, sadly, miss out unless you’d like to dig a PS3 and a disc copy out of the cupboard. Fallout 4 is available in the PlayStation Plus library, however.

You could also watch a few post-apocalyptic movies to pass the time. Films like Mad Max and Dr Strangelove had a clear influence on Fallout, among many post-apocalyptic films.

Image: Prime Video, Kotaku Australia