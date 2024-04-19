Fallout Season 2 Confirmed Just Nine Days After Season 1 Premiere

In news that probably won’t surprise a single, solitary person, Fallout Season 2 is a go.

The news came through from Amazon this morning, just nine days after the show premiered to widespread praise. If you missed our review, you can read that here.

If you were hoping for more information than that, my advice is to keep holding your breath for now. The press release announcing the renewal is eight paragraphs long, and the Season 2 news is the only truly important piece of information in it. The rest appears to be Amazon patting itself on the back for financing a job well done.

It was assumed that Fallout would get a Season 2 after it appeared on a list of shows Amazon planned to submit under new tax breaks for productions that film in California last week. Today’s news merely confirms the direction in which we already knew the wind was blowing.

Fallout Season 2 will have a lot to live up to. The first season successfully captured the off-kilter sense of humour of the games, while also staying true to what has traditionally made the series a bleak, isolationist adventure.

We’ve already set up an Everything We Know About Fallout Season 2 page you can check out here. We’ll update it as new information on the show’s second season becomes available.