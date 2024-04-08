Fallout TV Series Already Gearing Up For Second Season

Later this week, the Fallout TV series premieres on Amazon Prime after what feels like years of rumors, hype, and teasing. But before the show has even aired a single second of its first episode, Amazon is set to deliver more post-apocalyptic drama and has seemingly started prepping to film a second season in California, according to newly reported tax credits.

Amazon and Bethesda announced plans to make a Fallout show in July 2020 and, after a few years of radio silence (and some leaks), in 2023, we learned more about the show, which is based on the popular open-world RPG franchise. However, while it’s set in the same universe that was created by Interplay and Bethesda, Amazon’s Fallout series isn’t a straight adaption of any specific Fallout game, but (supposedly) instead acts more like Fallout 5 and is considered canon by the game developers. And now it seems a second season of the show is already in the works.

Amazon / Bethesda

As reported by Variety on April 8, the California Film Commission revealed on Monday the productions that will be receiving around $US152 million in tax credits to film inside the state, and Fallout season two is on that list. Fallout season two is set to receive $US25 million itself. According to Variety, the Fallout series has the largest budget of any of the TV shows receiving credits, with a confirmed budget of $US153 million on qualified expenditures.

Now, before we go any further, keep in mind that sometimes shows don’t film in places even when awarded tax credits, as pointed out by Variety. Also, keep in mind that it’s possible the show flops hard, everyone hates it and Amazon quietly cancels its plans to make more Fallout. This tax credit isn’t a guarantee that we will get more Fallout TV in the future, just a sign that Amazon is planning and preparing to make more and will likely do so in California.

The first season of Fallout was produced mostly in New York, with some filming in the state of Utah. Amazon has not officially confirmed a second season. Fallout’s first season premieres on Amazon Prime on April 11.