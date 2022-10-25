Amazon Has Something ‘Special’ For Fallout Fans: A Single Screenshot Of The Show

Happy birthday to the Fallout franchise — which I’m currently treating as a real person and not a corporate-owned IP — you’re 25 years old this year! Wow, how time flies. You are bigger than ever, with multiple games, DLC, mods, and now an in-development TV show from Amazon. Let’s see what Amazon got you and all your fans to celebrate this wonderful time! Oh…uh, a single screenshot from the show that doesn’t actually show anything. Huh.

First announced back in July 2020, Bethesda and Amazon are working together on the upcoming live-action Fallout TV show set in the famous fictional universe of the games. And just like in the games, the series will feature underground vaults where small pockets of humanity survived a devastating nuclear war that destroyed the planet, turning most of it into desolate wastelands filled with mutants and other nasty things. For folks who have been waiting to get their first real look at the still-unnamed Fallout show, well, Amazon decided to share a very tiny teaser with you all. Very tiny. A single screenshot from the show. That’s it. Enjoy!

If I put on my detective hat and pull out my novelty-sized magnifying glass, I can spot a few details. For example, this is a vault. Where people hid from the nuclear war above. The people are wearing Vault 33 jumpsuits. We’ve never seen Vault 33 in the games, so it will likely give the creators more freedom to tell whatever story they have planned. Also, I spotted a lens flare, so you know this is a fancy and expensive production.

As for actual details about the show, beyond this teaser, we don’t have much to go on. We do know that Walton Goggins is part of the show, playing a mutant ghoul that is currently unnamed. In July he shared an image of his trailer on Instagram on his first day of filming. And in August, images leaked of some sets from the show. While it’s still very early — the show still doesn’t have a release date — the sets and this new screenshot at least appear to be visually matching the Fallout aesthetic. Will the actual show be as good as Fallout: New Vegas? Only time will tell…(But probably not.)