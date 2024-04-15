Bethesda Has Revealed Fallout TV Characters’ SPECIAL Stats

A recent update for Bethesda’s popular post-apocalyptic spin-off, Fallout Shelter, added some characters from the Amazon Prime live-action TV show adaptation to the base-building game. While it’s fun that you can now have some of these characters, like Lucy and Maximus, in your own digital vault, it also reveals their SPECIAL stats, too.

First released on phones in 2015, Fallout Shelter tasks you with building a brand new underground vault after the nuclear bombs have fallen. You fill your shelter with different rooms and characters, while also upgrading and expanding your vault. You can even send characters out into the wasteland to explore buildings and complete quests. I recently re-downloaded the game after watching the Amazon show, and discovered some characters from Fallout are now available in Fallout Shelter, letting us see how Walter Goggins, aka The Ghoul, would stack up in the video games.

On April 11, Bethesda announced that some characters and locations from the show will be available in Shelter. However, I’m not going to spoil any of the quests or locations added to the game (or the show, either). Instead, let’s dig into each TV show character’s SPECIAL stats. First up, vault dweller Lucy.

Lucy MacLean: Strength-4 Perception-7 Endurance-6 Charisma-5 Intelligence-6 Agility-5 Luck- 7

The Ghoul: Strength-5 Perception-6 Endurance-7 Charisma-7 Intelligence-4 Agility-7 Luck-4

Maximus: Strength-7 Perception-6 Endurance-6 Charisma-5 Intelligence-4 Agility-7 Luck-5

Ma June: Strength-5 Perception-7 Endurance-5 Charisma-7 Intelligence-6 Agility-4 Luck-6

Overall, I agree with these SPECIAL stats. However, I do think The Ghoul’s intelligence and Lucy’s agility should probably be a bit higher based on their actions in the show. But whatever, I’m just happy to see that Maximus’ status as Wasteland Himbo is canonically confirmed by Bethesda.

Of course, we don’t know if these are the stats they started the show with or if this is after season 1 and some levelling up. Either way, we can now compare these characters to our own Fallout main characters from the past games.

All of Fallout’s first season is available now on Amazon Prime.