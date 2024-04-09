Fallout TV Show Will Now Premiere A Day Earlier In Australia

Season One of Amazon’s Fallout TV show is now dropping a day earlier than we thought. The news comes direct from the show’s social media accounts.

This is the second time Amazon has moved the launch date for Fallout up a day. Originally announced as launching in Australia on April 13, Amazon later moved up a day to the 12th. Now, off the back of some very positive early buzz and with reviews set to drop in the next few days, it has moved the show’s much-anticipated debut up to the 11th. Fallout is one of the most expensive video game adaptations ever made and so, if quality is there, we should all be in for a real treat.

This news follows this morning’s revelation that the show already gearing up to start production on Season Two in Los Angeles. Clearly, Amazon is feeling pretty confident (and we’re sure those Californian tax breaks are a big help too).

So when does the Fallout TV show drop in Australia now?

Good question. The show’s official U.S. launch date is now April 10 at 6:00 PM Pacific Time. Below, I’ve listed out the updated kick off times right across Australia and New Zealand.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

11:00 AM AEST

Thursday, April 11

NT, SA

10:30 AM ACST

Thursday, April 11

WA

9:00 AM AWST

Thursday, April 11

NZ

1:00 PM NZST

Thursday, April 11

For more on the Fallout TV show, check out our Everything We Know page for all the currently known details.