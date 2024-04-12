Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s New Patch Finally Lets You Get That Damn Platinum Trophy

Our long national nightmare is over. Square Enix has updated Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and fixed, among other issues, a bugged and impossible-to-complete side quest found at the end of the game that was stopping some players from getting the platinum trophy.

In February, Rebirth—the second installment in Square Enix’s massive FF7 remake trilogy—launched exclusively on PS5. It’s a good (but also probably over-stuffed) modern recreation of part of the original Final Fantasy VII. However, after an update on March 20, a side quest known as “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” broke. And because one of the requirements to get the platinum trophy on PS5 is to do every sidequest, that suddenly became almost impossible unless you bought the game physically, deleted it, and then reinstalled it offline. Thankfully, Square Enix has finally fixed the annoying bug.

Patch 1.030 for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is now available to download. The patch contains fixes to bugs including the one which halted progress in the “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” sidequest. Thank you for your patience and support! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/pUcWrLBTAN — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) April 11, 2024

On April 11, Square Enix tweeted out that the update 1.030 is now available for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. And it specifically called out that it had fixed the annoying side quest bug, adding: “Thank you for your patience and support!”

While this update is much appreciated, it’s not a total surprise. We knew Square Enix had plans to fix the broken quest as they confirmed as much on April 4. Still, it’s nice that I can finally complete this damn side quest and move on with my life.

Here’s the full patch list for update 1.030:

Fixed the bug in the Chapter 12 Side Quest, “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop,” which prevented progress even after completing the requirements for the G-Bike Minigame

—Please note that you must complete the G-Bike Minigame again even if you already fulfilled the requirements

—Your quest progress will not be reset if you have already completed it

Fixed a rare bug that would cause a new challenge to not be unlocked in the Combat Simulator

Fixed a bug that would cause the Romance Level not to increase under certain circumstances even if you made a relevant choice

Fixed a bug where players would not receive the Cactuar Crusher trophy even though they fulfilled the requirements

Fixed a bug where when loading save data under certain circumstances, bugs, crashes, and inability to progress could occur

The feature to load save data from FF7 Remake to use the most recently loaded save data when your save data had been loaded multiple times has been updated

Fixed some display/visual bugs

