Ghost Of Tsushima Will Recreate PlayStation Experience On PC

Ghost of Tsushima—the 2020 samurai RPG developed by Sucker Punch—isn’t the first PlayStation exclusive to come to PC, but it will mark the first time non-console gamers will get something akin to the true PlayStation experience. That’s because Sony is introducing a new in-game overlay for the latest version that will bridge the gap between PC and PS5, including giving players the chance to earn PlayStation trophies.

Ahead of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut’s PC release on May 16, the official PlayStation Blog published a post detailing a handful of features coming to the new version of the game, including the in-game overlay, that look straight out of the PlayStation 5. When logged into a PlayStation account, the overlay allows PC players to access their PS friends list, trophies, settings, and profile. In addition to full support for achievements on Steam and the Epic Games Store, players will also be able to earn PlayStation trophies.

Image: Sony

The PC and PS5 trophy lists are identical and will sync between the console and computer, so if you already have some trophies unlocked from playing on PS5, expect to see those pop up on the PC list when you start the game. A PlayStation account will also be required to play the multiplayer Legends mode of the Director’s Cut. This is in part because Ghost of Tsushima on PC will include cross-play, letting PC and PS5 players team up across platforms.

Use of the in-game PlayStation overlay is optional for both the single-player and Legends experiences of Ghost of Tsushima, but it signals a big step forward for PlayStation on PC. We will likely see this overlay appear in future first-party game releases on PC as a way to help bridge the gap between the two platforms. and while not quite at the level of Xbox’s “play anywhere” feature, It’s a small step forward in making the PlayStation experience a more open ecosystem for players.