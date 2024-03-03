Sources: Long-Awaited Ghost Of Tsushima PC Announcement Is Imminent

More tectonic rubles about the still MIA PC port of Ghost of Tsushima.

As reported by VGC, the latest rumours suggest an announcement could be coming as early as this week. This latest rumour comes from Nick Baker of Xbox Era. Baker has a record of accurately predicting Sony’s next moves. His most recent called shot was an almost 100% accurate read on the February State of Play.

Baker claims he’s heard an announcement could arrive “around the 5th” of March. That would be Wednesday, March 6, for us here in Aus.

Ghost of Tsushima is one of only a few Sony exclusives from the late PS4 era that is yet to make the leap to PC. A well-liked spin on the open world Assassin’s Creed formula by Sly Cooper and Infamous studio Sucker Punch, its move to the PC has been anticipated for a while. The longer the wait dragged on, the more its absence became something of a curiosity.

PlayStation even re-released the game in a Director’s Cut edition to take advantage of the then-new PS5 hardware. That was now years ago, and still no PC version has been announced.

Will this week finally be the moment Ghost of Tsushima heads to PC? We’ll keep you posted.