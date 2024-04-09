New Star Wars Outlaws Trailer Reveals What The Game’s Actually About

On April 9, after some teasing (and a leak) Ubisoft released a new trailer for its upcoming and highly-anticipated open-world Star Wars game, Star Wars Outlaws. The third-person action-adventure game is being developed by Massive—the same studio behind The Division—and will be out this August.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Outlaws, as last year Ubisoft gave us our first real look via its announcement trailer, then later showed us some action in a separate, extended gameplay trailer. Both looked great and very Star Wars-y, with the main character and scoundrel Kay Vess and her sexy robot friend ND-5 trying to get rich while dodging the empire. The game is set between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, so this is when the galactic empire is at its strongest and most spread out. This is a galaxy without hope, crushed by an evil regime and desperate for a hero. Maybe even a scoundrel like Vess…

Ubisoft

The underworld smells the opportunity, apparently, and is looking to take advantage of the Empire being in total control but distracted by the rebels to make “millions.” And Vess is going to help rob one of these criminal leaders to earn her freedom.

“In search of true freedom, the resourceful Kay and Nix will journey through the underworld and across the Outer Rim, taking on jobs from syndicates, facing off against intimidating foes, avoiding oppressive Imperial rule, and recruiting a skilled outlaw crew in order to pull off one of the greatest heists the galaxy has ever seen,” said Julian Gerighty, Massive’s creative director, in a press release.

In the new trailer, we see Vess and her cute pet Nix sneaking, running, and fighting around various Star Wars locations. We also see some recognizable faces, including Han Solo in Carbonite and Jabba the Hutt. I also spotted a Sarlac, a Death Trooper, and an AT-ST.

And yes, as previously leaked, the game is arriving on August 30. And Ubisoft is continuing the annoying industry-wide trend of holding Outlaws hostage for three days unless you pre-order a fancier, pricier edition of the game (don’t do that).

Star Wars: Outlaws will launch on August 30 on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna, and PC via the Ubisoft launcher.