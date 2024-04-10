Physical Copies Of Star Wars Outlaws Require An Internet Connection To Install

Ubisoft and Massive’s upcoming open-world Star Wars Outlaws will require players to be connected to the internet to install the game, even if they bought a physical copy of it. While that might not be a problem for most people in 2024, it raises concerns about how playable the game will be in 10 or 20 years, and once again shows publishers aren’t all that concerned with preserving video games.

Star Wars Outlaws is looking pretty dang good. In a new story released on April 9 we learned Outlaws is launching in August. We also got a better look at some of the characters and worlds you’ll be able to visit in this large Star Wars adventure that’s set between the events of Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Alongside the new trailer, Ubisoft opened up Outlaws pre-orders for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. But according to Ubisoft, if you want to delve into the galaxy’s seedy underworld, you’ll need to make sure you are connected to the internet during the installation, even if you bought the game on disc.

according to box art, internet is required to install Star Wars Outlaws https://t.co/3motsKn1L0 pic.twitter.com/n1UC0ZTWE3 — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 9, 2024

As spotted by Wario64 on April 9, the box for Star Wars Outlaws indicates that you’ll need an internet connection to install the game. I reached out to Ubisoft and was told that an internet connection is required to install the game no matter which version you are playing. However, Ubisoft did confirm that you’ll be able to play Outlaws offline once you’ve installed it. This is similar to how Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora worked, too.

On the one hand, requiring an internet connection to install a game isn’t the worst thing in the world, and it’s good to see that Ubisoft will support offline play after a one-time install. However, on the other robotic hand that was cut off by my dad who is evil, this does raise some questions about how people will be able to play physical copies of Outlaws in the future.

Ubisoft / Lucasfilm

Assuming all players will always have access to the mandated day-one patch seems foolish. Eventually, servers turn off. Companies go bust. Things break, etc. If you buy Outlaws physically on day one, install it, play for a few weeks, and then move on for 20 years, will you be able to play it again in the future? I’m not sure.

I get that with digital copies part of the deal is that one day you might not be able to play a game. But physical copies are supposed to, in theory, be better for preservation.

I hope Ubisoft eventually releases a disc version of the game that contains the necessary day-one patch so that physical copies sold later are actually playable offline, but that doesn’t solve the problem that discs sold in August may one day become worthless unless hackers or modders step in.

Star Wars Outlaws launches August 30 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Ubisoft’s launcher. Make sure you are connected to the internet when you install it.